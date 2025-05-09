Party Hotdog 2025

Rue Logan

Saint-Lambert, QC J4P 2P7, Canada

Adult Ticket
CA$15
2 hot dogs and chips. Please select your meat option at the time of purchase.
Child Ticket
CA$15
2 hot dogs, chips, a drink, and a snack. Please select your meat option at the time of purchase..
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing