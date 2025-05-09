FR
Fondation Éducative La Petite École
Party Hotdog 2025
Rue Logan
Saint-Lambert, QC J4P 2P7, Canada
Adult Ticket
CA$15
2 hot dogs and chips. Please select your meat option at the time of purchase.
2 hot dogs and chips. Please select your meat option at the time of purchase.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Child Ticket
CA$15
2 hot dogs, chips, a drink, and a snack. Please select your meat option at the time of purchase..
2 hot dogs, chips, a drink, and a snack. Please select your meat option at the time of purchase..
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout