Professionals for Behavioural Excellence in Ontario's Memberships

Professional Membership
CA$350

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Best for:

  • Practicing professionals such as behaviour analysts, therapists, educators, counsellors, or researchers
  • Mid-career or senior practitioners committed to high standards of behavioural practice
  • Those who want to influence PBEO’s direction through voting and leadership opportunities

Why join?

  • Full access to training, events, and professional resources
  • Eligibility for committees, leadership roles, and advocacy initiatives
  • Recognition as part of Ontario’s professional behavioural community

Must provide: Relevant information, credentials, certification numbers and registration numbers.

Caregiver Membership
CA$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Best for:

  • Parents, guardians, or family members supporting individuals who benefit from behavioural services
  • Non-professional caregivers who want to stay informed, connected, and involved in advocacy
  • Community allies passionate about behavioural excellence in Ontario

Why join?

  • Access to caregiver-focused resources, guides, and workshops
  • Opportunities to connect with professionals and other families
  • Invitations to community events and webinars at discounted rates
  • Stay informed on policy, advocacy, and best practices affecting care

Must provide: Statement of acknowledgment that you are not a professional in the field.

Early Career / Student Membership
CA$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Best for:

  • College or university students enrolled in behavioural science, psychology, education, or related fields
  • Recent graduates (within 2–3 years) starting their careers
  • Early-career professionals seeking mentorship and networking opportunities

Why join?

  • Affordable way to access PBEO’s network and resources
  • Opportunities to connect with mentors and peers
  • Discounts for conferences and workshops to build your skills

Must provide: Confirmation of current enrolment, or letter of verification from an employer or organization.

Organizational Membership (5 individual memberships)
CA$1,050

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Best for:

  • Clinics, schools, nonprofits, or companies employing behavioural professionals
  • Universities, training institutions, and research centres
  • Organizations that want visibility and to support professional excellence in Ontario

Why join?

  • Group access for multiple staff at a discounted rate
  • Recognition on PBEO’s website and event materials
  • Opportunities to collaborate with PBEO on events, training, or advocacy

Must provide: Names of individuals under this membership and associated information or credentials.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing