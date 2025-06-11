PS: we are all here 2025

225 Sterling Rd Unit 103

Toronto, ON M6R 2B2, Canada

CA$45

This rate reflects a medium increase on the rate for the session. If you have access to a salary, savings, investments, assets, or generational wealth, paying this rate will subsidize the attendance of someone for whom cost is a barrier to attending. If you are moved to donate $10 or more, there is an option to do so.

CA$35

This rate reflects a moderately increased rate for the session and will allow us to partially subsidize the attendance of folks for whom cost is a barrier. Please add a donation of $5 if you have access to a salary, savings, investments or assets.

CA$25

This rate reflects the regular cost for the session. Please select this rate if you have access to a regular income and are able to meet your basic needs around food, housing and transportation.

CA$20

This rate reflects the reduced cost for the session. Please select this rate if you are able to meet your basic needs around food, housing and transportation, but have gaps in your income and no access to savings or familial financial support.

CA$10

This rate reflects the solidarity cost for the session. Please select this rate if you are able to meet your basic needs around food, housing and transportation, but don't have access to regular income.

