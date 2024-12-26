Morning IISE Workshop - Saturday, January 25th, 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Alcoa Factory Tour
free
Deschambault Aluminum Plant: Innovation and Excellence With over 490 experts producing 288,000 metric tons of aluminum annually, the Deschambault Aluminum Plant embodies industrial and environmental excellence. Discover the stages of the aluminum manufacturing process and its "Zero Discharge" system, which reduces potable water consumption by using rainwater collected on-site. A global benchmark in sustainable performance!
Study Case
free
Choose this option if you are part of the team representing your delegation for the case study.
Talking Money for Tomorrow with Férique and Planica
free
Explore Finance and Financial Health to Kickstart Your Engineering Career with Férique and Planica!
Entrepreneurial Meetings: Discover the Keys to Success
free
Don’t miss the opportunity to meet the CEO of Omy Cosmetics, who will share her inspiring entrepreneurial journey and offer valuable advice for success. Other surprise guests will also enrich this captivating workshop, focused on innovation and perseverance in the business world. A motivating experience not to be missed!
CapsIISE
free
Choose this option if you are part of the team representing your delegation for the CapsIISE competition.
White Belt Lean Training and Conference
free
** You Need to Speak and Understand French to Participate To Do Lean or To Be Lean, That is the Question! This conference explores the fundamental differences between "doing" Lean and "being" Lean. You will discover how adopting a true Lean culture allows a company to build a sustainable progress dynamic and achieve increased performance. Following the conference, an interactive simulation will put you in competition to apply the concepts discussed. The workshop will be led by Mr. Stéphane Rousseau, an expert with over 25 years of experience in process optimization and reengineering, continuous improvement, and performance management, including 8 years dedicated to project management. A seasoned manager, he has led operations and continuous improvement programs within medium and large manufacturing and pharmaceutical organizations. Throughout his career, Mr. Rousseau has participated in numerous Lean optimization and continuous improvement projects, leveraging world-class best practices: Lean, Six Sigma, the Toyota Production System (TPS), Kaizen methodologies, and the DMAIIC technique (Define, Measure, Analyze, Innovate, Implement, and Control).
Facility Tour - To Be Determined
free
We are currently in contact with CHU de Québec and the Laura Secord production plant to organize visits. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to attend one of these enriching experiences! In case of cancellation, you will be automatically enrolled in one of the following workshops: "Entrepreneurial Meetings: Discover the Keys to Success" "Talking Money for Tomorrow with Férique and Planica"
