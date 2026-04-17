Rendez-Vous Rivyayr Seine 2026

Limit 1 canoe / registrant. If you select this option, you MUST select Pancoe Pond as your launch location. Your canoe will be waiting for you onsite on the day of the event, courtesy of Winnipeg Canoe and Kayak Rentals. They will also take care of returning the canoe when you are done.





NOTE: The canoe comes with 2 adult life jackets, and 2 paddles. Please bring additional life jackets if required. You will be emailed a Winnipeg Canoe & Kayak Rentals waiver to sign.