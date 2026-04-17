Société historique métisse du Manitoba inc. / Métis Historical society of Manitoba Inc.

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Société historique métisse du Manitoba inc. / Métis Historical society of Manitoba Inc.

À propos de cet événement

Rendez-Vous Rivyayr Seine 2026

Seine River Greenway

Winnipeg, MB, Canada

Rendez-Vous Rivyayr Seine Paddler (Jeunes de 12 ans et moins)
Gratuit
Tous les enfants de 12 ans et moins sont invités à participer gratuitement. Les hot-dogs et les boissons sont disponibles en supplément et ne sont pas inclus dans le prix du billet du gardien. Tous les participants de moins de 18 ans doivent être accompagnés d'un parent ou d'un tuteur. Des décharges pour les participants de moins de 18 ans seront fournies sur place pour que les parents/tuteurs les signent, les attestent et y adhèrent.
Rendez-Vous Rivyayr Seine Paddler (Jeunes de 13 à 17 ans)
35 $
Les frais d'inscription comprennent la participation à l'événement, un hot-dog (option végétarienne disponible), une boisson non alcoolisée sur le site du Rendez-Vous, et le service de navette de Winnipeg Transit vers les lieux de lancement.Note : Tous les participants de moins de 18 ans doivent être accompagnés d'un parent ou d'un tuteur. Des décharges pour les participants de moins de 18 ans seront disponibles sur place pour que les parents/tuteurs les signent, les attestent et y adhèrent.
Rendez-Vous Rivyayr Seine Paddler (Adultes de plus de 18 ans)
45 $
Les frais d'inscription comprennent la participation à l'événement, un hot-dog (option végétarienne disponible), une boisson non alcoolisée sur le site du Rendez-Vous et le service de navette de Winnipeg Transit vers les lieux de lancement. Un billet de tirage est inclus dans le prix du billet (jusqu'à 5 billets de tirage supplémentaires peuvent être achetés). Note : Des décharges pour les participants seront fournies sur place pour qu'ils les signent, les attestent et y adhèrent.
Rendez-Vous Only (No Paddling)
20 $

This is good for entry to the Rendez-Vous party, and a bannock dog (vegetarian option available), chips, and a non-alcoholic drink

ADD ON: Hot-dog, Chips et Boisson
10 $
Ce prix est valable pour un bannock hot-dog (normal ou végétarien), des chips et une boisson non alcoolisée sur le site du Rendez-Vous.
PANCOE POND: Canoe Rental
55 $

Limit 1 canoe / registrant. If you select this option, you MUST select Pancoe Pond as your launch location. Your canoe will be waiting for you onsite on the day of the event, courtesy of Winnipeg Canoe and Kayak Rentals. They will also take care of returning the canoe when you are done.


NOTE: The canoe comes with 2 adult life jackets, and 2 paddles. Please bring additional life jackets if required. You will be emailed a Winnipeg Canoe & Kayak Rentals waiver to sign.

MORIER PARK: Canoe Rental
55 $

Limit 1 canoe / registrant. If you select this option, you MUST select Morier Park as your launch location. Your canoe will be waiting for you onsite on the day of the event, courtesy of Winnipeg Canoe and Kayak Rentals. They will also take care of returning the canoe when you are done.


NOTE: The canoe comes with 2 adult life jackets, and 2 paddles. Please bring additional life jackets if required. You will be emailed a Winnipeg Canoe & Kayak Rentals waiver to sign.

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