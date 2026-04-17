Rendez-Vous Rivyayr Seine 2026

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À propos de cet événement
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
This is good for entry to the Rendez-Vous party, and a bannock dog (vegetarian option available), chips, and a non-alcoholic drink
Limit 1 canoe / registrant. If you select this option, you MUST select Pancoe Pond as your launch location. Your canoe will be waiting for you onsite on the day of the event, courtesy of Winnipeg Canoe and Kayak Rentals. They will also take care of returning the canoe when you are done.
NOTE: The canoe comes with 2 adult life jackets, and 2 paddles. Please bring additional life jackets if required. You will be emailed a Winnipeg Canoe & Kayak Rentals waiver to sign.
Limit 1 canoe / registrant. If you select this option, you MUST select Morier Park as your launch location. Your canoe will be waiting for you onsite on the day of the event, courtesy of Winnipeg Canoe and Kayak Rentals. They will also take care of returning the canoe when you are done.
NOTE: The canoe comes with 2 adult life jackets, and 2 paddles. Please bring additional life jackets if required. You will be emailed a Winnipeg Canoe & Kayak Rentals waiver to sign.
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