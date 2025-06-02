Centre-ville de Saint-Hyacinthe
Rendez-vous Urbains VIP - 2025
1295 Rue des Cascades
Saint-Hyacinthe, QC J2S 3H2, Canada
1 billet VIP - 12 juin
CA$86.23
75 $ + taxes. 19 h : Concours de chant | 21 h : The Peppers of Funk (hommage à Red Hot Chili Peppers)
1 billet VIP - 13 juin
CA$86.23
75 $ + taxes. 19 h : Three of Us | 21 h : Sword
1 billet VIP - 14 juin
CA$86.23
75 $ + taxes. 19 h : Alice Moore | 21 h : Claudia Bouvette
1 billet VIP - 19 juin
CA$86.23
75 $ + taxes. 19 h Petipé | 21 h : Gros Big
1 billet VIP - 20 juin
CA$86.23
75 $ + taxes. 19 h Danse en ligne | 21 h The Bounty Hunters
1 billet VIP - 21 juin
CA$86.23
75 $ + taxes. 19 h Arena Latin Band | 21 h Andy Rubal & Son Del Sun
