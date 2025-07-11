Book Your Booth at the Moncton Market – For Non-Food Vendors Only!

Non-food vendors are invited to showcase their products every Saturday at the Moncton Market. Each booth rental includes a table and chair, providing the perfect setup to connect with customers and grow your business.

Multicultural Entrepreneur Support: We especially encourage entrepreneurs from diverse cultural backgrounds to participate and succeed in our market community.

Advance Booking: Vendors can reserve their booth up to 4 weeks in advance to secure their spot.

We’ll help spread the word about your booth—share your business poster and a brief description, and we’ll feature you to draw in even more visitors!

Take advantage of this great opportunity to promote your products in a vibrant, supportive environment!