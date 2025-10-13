RIS Convention 2025 - Montreal Trip

12080 Blvd. Laurentien

Montreal, QC H4K 1M9, Canada

BROTHER General Admission - Quad Room
CA$400
• 1 RIS ticket for brother participant

• Shared quad hotel room (4 people per room) for 3 nights

• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto

BROTHER Student - Quad Room
CA$390
• 1 RIS ticket for brother participant

• Shared quad hotel room (4 people per room) for 3 nights

• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto

SISTER General Admission - Quad Room
CA$400
• 1 RIS ticket for sister participant

• Shared quad hotel room (4 people per room) for 3 nights

• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto


SISTER Student - Quad Room
CA$390
• 1 RIS ticket for sister participant

• Shared quad hotel room (4 people per room) for 3 nights

• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto


Family Ticket
CA$1,580
• 4 full event passes (for RIS Convention 2025)

• 1 quad hotel room for 3 nights

• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto

SAKEENAH PACKAGE - BROTHER General Admission - Quad Room
CA$450
• 1 RIS ticket for brother participant

• Shared quad hotel room (4 people per room) for 4 nights

• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto


SAKEENAH PACKAGE - BROTHER Student - Quad Room
CA$440
• 1 RIS ticket for brother participant

• Shared quad hotel room (4 people per room) for 4 nights

• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto


SAKEENAH PACKAGE - SISTER General Admission - Quad Room
CA$450
• 1 RIS ticket for sister participant

• Shared quad hotel room (4 people per room) for 4 nights

• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto


SAKEENAH PACKAGE - SISTER Student - Quad Room
CA$440
• 1 RIS ticket for sister participant

• Shared quad hotel room (4 people per room) for 4 nights

• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto


SAKEENAH PACKAGE - Family Ticket
CA$1,780
• 4 full event passes (for RIS Convention 2025)

• 1 quad hotel room for 4 nights

• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto

