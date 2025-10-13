• 1 RIS ticket for brother participant
• Shared quad hotel room (4 people per room) for 3 nights
• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto
• 1 RIS ticket for brother participant
• Shared quad hotel room (4 people per room) for 3 nights
• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto
• 1 RIS ticket for sister participant
• Shared quad hotel room (4 people per room) for 3 nights
• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto
• 1 RIS ticket for sister participant
• Shared quad hotel room (4 people per room) for 3 nights
• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto
• 4 full event passes (for RIS Convention 2025)
• 1 quad hotel room for 3 nights
• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto
• 1 RIS ticket for brother participant
• Shared quad hotel room (4 people per room) for 4 nights
• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto
• 1 RIS ticket for brother participant
• Shared quad hotel room (4 people per room) for 4 nights
• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto
• 1 RIS ticket for sister participant
• Shared quad hotel room (4 people per room) for 4 nights
• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto
• 1 RIS ticket for sister participant
• Shared quad hotel room (4 people per room) for 4 nights
• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto
• 4 full event passes (for RIS Convention 2025)
• 1 quad hotel room for 4 nights
• Round-trip transportation from Montreal to Toronto
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing