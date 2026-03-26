COMPAGNIE LA OTRA ORILLA

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COMPAGNIE LA OTRA ORILLA

À propos de cette boutique

Session printemps 2026

DÉBUTANT : tarif régulier
155 $

Prix hors taxes : 134,81
#TPS 851653584 : 6,74
#TVQ 1213493112 : 13,45

DÉBUTANT: tarif artiste, étudiant
125 $

Prix hors taxes: 108,72 #TPS 851653584 : 5,44 #TVQ 1213493112 : 10,84

DÉBUTANT-INTER : tarif régulier
155 $

Prix hors taxes : 134,81
#TPS 851653584 : 6,74
#TVQ 1213493112 : 13,45

DÉBUTANT-INTER: tarif artiste, étudiant
125 $

Prix hors taxes: 108,72 #TPS 851653584 : 5,44 #TVQ 1213493112 : 10,84

BOOT CAMP INTER: tarif régulier (T. Gonzalez)
155 $

Prix hors taxes : 134,81
#TPS 851653584 : 6,74
#TVQ 1213493112 : 13,45

BOOT CAMP INTER: tarif artiste, étudiant
125 $

Prix hors taxes: 108,72 #TPS 851653584 : 5,44 #TVQ 1213493112 : 10,84

Recursos pour le 12 temps Inter-Avancé : tarif régulier
155 $

Prix hors taxes : 134,81
#TPS 851653584 : 6,74
#TVQ 1213493112 : 13,45

Recursos pour le 12 temps Inter-Avancé : artiste, étudiant
125 $

Prix hors taxes: 108,72 #TPS 851653584 : 5,44 #TVQ 1213493112 : 10,84

Atelier sevillanas 10 avril 2026
30 $

Prix hors taxes: 26,09
#TPS 851653584 : 1,30
#TVQ 1213493112 : 2,60

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