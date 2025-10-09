auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy 9 days and 8 nights of paradise at Garden House 101, an exclusive residence in the Portofino Bayview Grand, nestled in Cancún’s prestigious Hotel Zone.
This oceanfront getaway includes:
✨ Two round-trip business class tickets with Air Canada
✨ A spacious 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa accommodating up to 8 guests
✨ Private access to a large pool, beach towels, and the resort’s restaurant
✨ Direct beach access with breathtaking ocean views
A dream retreat for family or friends: relax in style, soak in the sun, and indulge in the best of Cancún.
Air Canada Conditions - Shriners Auction
Reservation subject to availability. To book, please contact Anna Katsafouros.
✨ Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury with two round-trip business class tickets with Air Canada to any destination worldwide.
✨ To make your getaway even more seamless, this package also includes a $1000 gift card from our travel specialist Direct Travel, who will help you plan the trip of your dreams.
Stretch out, relax, and enjoy premium amenities as you travel in style to the city or country of your choice. Whether it’s a romantic escape, a family adventure, or a trip with friends, these tickets promise an unforgettable travel experience from takeoff to touchdown.
