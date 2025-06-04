SLI 2025: Christopher House

180 Shaw St

Toronto, ON M6J 2W5, Canada

Drop-in Christopher House August 5 | 1:00-4:00pm item
35 $

Regular drop-in session price for the session is $35. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]

Drop-in Christopher House August 6 | 1:00-4:00pm item
35 $

Clara Furey | Toutes les séances du 16, 17 et 18 juin de 15 h à 18 h item
Clara Furey | Toutes les séances du 16, 17 et 18 juin de 15 h à 18 h
140 $
Le prix régulier de la séance pour les trois séances est de 75 $. Notre programme d'accès communautaire offrira des tarifs réduits. Utilisez le code de réduction REDUCED pour 25 % de réduction et SOLIDARITY pour 50 % de réduction. Pour obtenir le prix ACCESS de 100 % de rabais, veuillez envoyer un courriel à [email protected]
