SLI 2025: Christopher House

Regular drop-in session price for the session is $35. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]
Regular drop-in session price for the session is $35. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]
$
Le saviez-vous? Nous collectons des fonds avec Zeffy pour garantir que 100% de votre achat va à notre mission!