<h1>Silent Auction - Wine Tasting Evening for the Peter Hall School Foundation</h1>

7-night Stay - Oceanfront Condo
CA$1,000

Beautiful oceanfront condo in Hollywood, Florida. 2 bedrooms that can accommodate 6 people. Available between May 1, 2026 and September 30, 2026.

Gorgeous Handmade Quilt
CA$150

Gorgeous handmade quilt. Throw size of 57.5 inches x 64 inches. 100% cotton

2 tickets in the Air Canada Signature Club - Canadiens vs Mammoth (Utah)
CA$800

2 tickets in the Air Canada Signature Club for a Canadiens vs Mammoth (Utah) game on November 8, 2025. These tickets include food and drinks.

Autographed 2017 Guy Lafleur Wine Bottle
CA$200

Autographed 2017 Guy Lafleur wine bottle (Cabernet Franc), with autograph session photo

Tasting Basket - Wines from the Tasting
CA$100

Tasting basket of wines presented during the event:

1 bottle of Borga Prosecco Rosé

1 bottle of Bramito Della Sala Chardonnay

1 bottle of Fibbiano Ciliegiolo Toscana

1 bottle of Fibbiano L'aspetto Toscana

Pair of tickets for Canadiens vs Toronto game
CA$300

Pair of tickets for the Canadiens vs Toronto game on November 22, 2025, red section 123, row N
Lot #1 - 2 bottles - Clos des Papes 2007
CA$400

2 bottles of Clos des Papes 2007, Châteauneuf-du-Pape
Lot #2 - 2 bottles - Clos des Papes 2007
CA$400

2 bottles of Clos des Papes 2007, Châteauneuf-du-Pape
Lot #3 - 2 bottles - Clos des Papes 2007
CA$400

2 bottles of Clos des Papes 2007, Châteauneuf-du-Pape

