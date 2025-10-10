auctionV2.input.startingBid
Beautiful oceanfront condo in Hollywood, Florida. 2 bedrooms that can accommodate 6 people. Available between May 1, 2026 and September 30, 2026.
Gorgeous handmade quilt. Throw size of 57.5 inches x 64 inches. 100% cotton
2 tickets in the Air Canada Signature Club for a Canadiens vs Mammoth (Utah) game on November 8, 2025. These tickets include food and drinks.
Autographed 2017 Guy Lafleur wine bottle (Cabernet Franc), with autograph session photo
Tasting basket of wines presented during the event:
1 bottle of Borga Prosecco Rosé
1 bottle of Bramito Della Sala Chardonnay
1 bottle of Fibbiano Ciliegiolo Toscana
1 bottle of Fibbiano L'aspetto Toscana
