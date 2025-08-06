FR
S.Au.S.
Friends of S.Au.S. Memberships
Membership Level 1
CA$50
50$ tax deductible donation made through our website.
Gives one-year access to our private Facebook page
Gives one-year access to our Family-Swim and Adapted Play for ASD programs
Right to vote at our annual assembly
Members will be issued a membership card number, valid for one year from date of purchase.
Membership Level 2
CA$100
100$ tax deductible donation made through our website.
Gives one-year access to our private Facebook page
Gives one-year access to our Family-Swim and Adpated Play for ASD programs
Right to vote at our annual assembly
10% discount on registration for some program offered by S.Au.S. (Camp Oasis or Fall & Winter programs)
Members will be issued a membership card number, valid for one year from date of purchase.
