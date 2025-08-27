Sponsorship of PBW Cape Town Education Project

🩶Silver Level Sponsor
CA$500

Select if you wish to Sponsor $500 CDN. Receive your Logo in our Silver Sponsor section of our Project Page.

💛Gold Level Sponsor
CA$1,000

Select if you wish to Sponsor $500 CDN. Receive your Logo in our Gold Sponsor section of our Project Page.

💎Diamond Level Sponsor
CA$5,000

Select if you wish to Sponsor $5000 CDN. Receive your Logo in our Diamond Sponsor section of our Project Page.

🤍Elite Level Sponsor
CA$10,000

Select if you wish to Sponsor $10,000 CDN. Receive your Logo in our Elite Sponsor section of our Project Page.

💝Benefactor
CA$20,000

Select if you wish to Sponsor $20,000 CDN. Receive your Logo in our Elite Sponsor section of our Project Page. If you wish to sponsor more than $20,000 or add goods or services to the agreement please contact us at [email protected]

