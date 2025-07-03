FR
The Canadian Aviation Heritage Centre - Centre Canadien Du Patrimoine Aéronautique
STEAM Summer Program Daily
Rue Brick Cottages Campus
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, QC H9X 1Y9, Canada
General Admission
CA$60
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Morning Reception
CA$10
Early drop off of 8:30
Early drop off of 8:30
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Afternoon Reception
CA$10
Allows pick up between 15:00 an₫16:00
Allows pick up between 15:00 an₫16:00
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout