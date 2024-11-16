Symposium Interdisciplinaire Crâne 2.0

Organisé par

Symposium Interdisciplinaire Crâne 2.0

À propos de cet événement

Symposium Interdisciplinaire Crâne

Pavillon Ferdinand-Vandry

1050 Av. de la Médecine, Québec, QC G1V 0A6, Canada

Admission générale SEULEMENT ULaval
15 $
Ce billet inclut UNIQUEMENT l'accès au symposium pour les étudiants ULaval
Admission générale UdeS, UdeM, McGill
15 $
Ce billet inclut UNIQUEMENT l'accès au symposium pour les étudiants UdeS, UdeM et McGill. (This ticket includes access to the symposium ONLY for students of UdeS, UdeM and McGill)
General Admission for Universities outside Quebec
15 $
This ticket is reserved for students from any university outside of the province of Quebec. This includes access to the symposium ONLY. Access to the cocktail and hotel room must be purchased separately.
Accès au Cocktail (Cocktail Access)
2 $
BILLET EN AJOUT À L'ADMISSION GÉNÉRAL Billet est valide pour TOUTES les universités Le cocktail se tiendra de 4:30 pm à 7:00 pm le 22 février. ADD-ON TICKET TO GENERAL ADMISSION Ticket is valid for EVERY university Cocktail will be held from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm on February 22.
Billet Hôtel (Hotel ticket)
30 $
BILLET EN AJOUT À L'ADMISSION GÉNÉRALE Inclus l'accès à la chambre d'hôtel à l'Université Laval. Deux individus par chambre est OBLIGATOIRE. Chaque individu doit acheter son PROPRE billet. ADD-ON TICKET TO GENERAL ADMISSION Includes access to a hotel room at Université Laval. Double occupancy rooms are OBLIGATORY. Each individual must buy his OWN ticket.
Billet Hôtel nuit supplémentaire (Hotel ticket extra night)
57,50 $
BILLET EN AJOUT À L'ADMISSION GÉNÉRALE Inclus l'accès à la chambre d'hôtel à l'Université Laval pour une deuxième nuit (22 au 23 février). Deux individus par chambre est OBLIGATOIRE. Chaque individu doit acheter son PROPRE billet. ADD-ON TICKET TO GENERAL ADMISSION Includes access to a hotel room at Université Laval for a second night (February 22 to 23). Double occupancy rooms are OBLIGATORY. Each individual must buy his OWN ticket.

Le saviez-vous? Nous collectons des fonds avec Zeffy pour garantir que 100% de votre achat va à notre mission!