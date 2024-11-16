Symposium Interdisciplinaire Crâne

Ce billet inclut UNIQUEMENT l'accès au symposium pour les étudiants ULaval
Admission générale UdeS, UdeM, McGill
15 $
Ce billet inclut UNIQUEMENT l'accès au symposium pour les étudiants UdeS, UdeM et McGill.
General Admission for Universities outside Quebec
15 $
This ticket is reserved for students from any university outside of the province of Quebec.
Accès au Cocktail (Cocktail Access)
2 $
BILLET EN AJOUT À L'ADMISSION GÉNÉRAL
Billet Hôtel (Hotel ticket)
30 $
BILLET EN AJOUT À L'ADMISSION GÉNÉRALE
Billet Hôtel nuit supplémentaire (Hotel ticket extra night)
57,50 $
BILLET EN AJOUT À L'ADMISSION GÉNÉRALE
