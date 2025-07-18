Test Star 1 à 5 et Habiletés

Star 1 Style libre éléments
Star 2 Style libre éléments
Star 2 Style libre solo
Star 3 Style libre éléments
Star 3 Style libre solo
Star 4 Style libre éléments
Star 4 Style libre solo
Star 5 Style libre éléments
Star 5 Style libre solo
Habileté patinage Star 1
Habileté patinage Star 2
Habileté patinage Star 3
Habileté patinage Star 4
Habileté patinage Star 5
Habileté patinage Star 6
Habileté patinage Star 7
Habileté patinage Star 8
Habileté patinage Star 9
Habileté patinage Star 10
Habileté patinage Or
Danse Star 1 - Pas
Danse Star 2A - Dutch
Danse Star 2B - Canasta
Danse Star 3A - Baby blues
Danse Star 3B - Pas
Danse Star 4A - Swing
Danse Star 4B - Fiesta
Danse Star 5A - Willow
Danse Star 5B - Pas
