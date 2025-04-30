The Canadian Mental Health Association Quebec Division's store

Association Canadienne pour la Santé Mentale - Division du Québec
Series of brochures (5 topics) – Mental Health – ENGLISH
15 $
This 5-part series includes 20 brochures in English for each of the following topics (for a total of 100 brochures): 20 x How to help someone in distress 20 x How to get help when things go wrong 20 x How to stay balanced to avoid burning out 20 x How to support a loved one living with a mental illness 20 x Understanding your emotions to better accept them
Series of brochures (5 topics) – Mental Health – FRENCH***
15 $
This 5-part series includes 20 brochures in FRENCH for each of the following topics (for a total of 100 brochures) : 20 x Comment aider une personne en détresse 20 x Comment se faire aider quand ça va mal 20 x Comment garder l’équilibre pour ne pas se bruler 20 x Comment soutenir un proche vivant avec une maladie mentale 20 x Comment comprendre ses émotions pour mieux les accepter
Series of brochures (5 topics) - ENGLISH & FRENCH
20 $
This 5-part series includes 20 brochures in ENGLISH & FRENCH for each of the following topics (for a total of 200 brochures): 20 x How to help someone in distress 20 x How to get help when things go wrong 20 x How to stay balanced to avoid burning out 20 x How to support a loved one living with a mental illness 20 x Understanding your emotions to better accept them 20 x Comment aider une personne en détresse 20 x Comment se faire aider quand ça va mal 20 x Comment garder l’équilibre pour ne pas se bruler 20 x Comment soutenir un proche vivant avec une maladie mentale 20 x Comment comprendre ses émotions pour mieux les accepter
