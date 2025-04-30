The Canadian Mental Health Association Quebec Division's store

This 5-part series includes 20 brochures in English for each of the following topics (for a total of 100 brochures): 20 x How to help someone in distress 20 x How to get help when things go wrong 20 x How to stay balanced to avoid burning out 20 x How to support a loved one living with a mental illness 20 x Understanding your emotions to better accept them

This 5-part series includes 20 brochures in English for each of the following topics (for a total of 100 brochures): 20 x How to help someone in distress 20 x How to get help when things go wrong 20 x How to stay balanced to avoid burning out 20 x How to support a loved one living with a mental illness 20 x Understanding your emotions to better accept them

Plus de détails...