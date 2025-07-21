<p>La vente aux enchères silencieuse de The Veteran Hunters Canada Ltd</p>

$200 VALUE





Package includes:





33lb Bag of Inukshuk Pro Dog Food

About Marine 26/16 Formula

With 100% ocean-sourced animal proteins, Marine 26/16 offers outstanding nutrition for all life stages including puppies, pregnant, and lactating dogs. Our vacuum infusion process creates a highly digestible formula. 26% protein provides the necessary building materials for a healthy, active lifestyle. 16% fat delivers the energy required to keep up with the lead dog. We include the same high-quality ingredients as our other Marine formula, offering superior digestibility and palatability, plus vitamins and chelated minerals for exceptional support and overall development.

Marine 26/16 contains: No chicken, no corn, no wheat and no soy products.

Marine 26/16 CONTAINS GRAINS: Oats, Barley & Brown Rice.





Avery Sporting Dog 5mm Neoprene Vest

Mossy Oak Blades Camo

One Size Fits Most Dogs