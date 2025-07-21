The Veteran Hunters Canada Ltd

Organisé par

The Veteran Hunters Canada Ltd

À propos de cet événement

Ventes fermées

<p>La vente aux enchères silencieuse de The Veteran Hunters Canada Ltd</p>

Lieu de prise en charge

Rocky View County, 281238 Range Rd 42, Rocky View County, AB T0l, Canada

Sabudawn Safaris - Chasse de 4 Personnes item
Sabudawn Safaris - Chasse de 4 Personnes item
Sabudawn Safaris - Chasse de 4 Personnes item
Sabudawn Safaris - Chasse de 4 Personnes
5 500 $

Enchère de départ

7 Forfait de 7 jours comprend :

-  7 nuitées pour 4 chasseurs

-  6 journées complètes de chasse

-Tous les repas et boissons

-  x2 chasseurs professionnels avec des véhicules de chasse entièrement équipés

- Chaque chasseur peut chasser x2 animaux de la liste. (Impala, Phacochère, Steenbok, Duiker) OU x1 zèbre

Conditions du forfait :

- Ce forfait ne peut pas être combiné avec un autre forfait acheté chez un autre prestataire.

-Tous les trophées doivent être gérés par la taxidermie African Dip and Pack.

-  Le forfait ne comprend pas le transport depuis et vers l'aéroport international de Johannesburg. Le transport coûtera 250 $ US par personne.

-  Des journées de chasse supplémentaires et des animaux peuvent être ajoutés selon la liste de prix habituelle.

Vortex Viper HD 3-15x44 SFP Dead-Hold BDC MOA Riflescope item
Vortex Viper HD 3-15x44 SFP Dead-Hold BDC MOA Riflescope item
Vortex Viper HD 3-15x44 SFP Dead-Hold BDC MOA Riflescope item
Vortex Viper HD 3-15x44 SFP Dead-Hold BDC MOA Riflescope
750 $

Enchère de départ

$1800 VALUE

100% Donation by VORTEX Canada


When success rides on the perfect shot, rely on the exceptional versatility and optical performance of Viper® HD. From big game to predators, there’s a proven model for every hunting application. Each member of the Viper® HD family delivers outstanding image clarity, resolution, and sharpness to ensure your target comes into view with sharp detail. Viper® HD also boasts enhanced features for unmatched accuracy at extended ranges while also excelling in the low light of dawn and dusk when game is most active.



Package Includes:

Vortex Viper HD 3-15x44 Riflescope

Vortex Pro 30mm Riflescope Rings

Vortex Surefit riflescope Cover

Vortex Lo Pro 30mm Bubblevel

Vortex Lens Cleaning Kit

Zeroing in on Optics Book by Cpl Reginal J. Wales CAF Ret'd


Traeger Trailhead Portable Grill item
Traeger Trailhead Portable Grill item
Traeger Trailhead Portable Grill
250 $

Enchère de départ

$550 VALUE

Product Details

Features:

  • Arc controller
  • Single meat probe
  • Lid latches
  • Exceptional portability
  • 1187.09 sq cm (184 sq in) grilling area
  • 1.81 kg (4lb.) hopper capacity 
     

Includes:

  • Power inverter
  • Carrying case/cover
Champion 4000 Watt DUAL FUEL Portable Generator item
Champion 4000 Watt DUAL FUEL Portable Generator item
Champion 4000 Watt DUAL FUEL Portable Generator
250 $

Enchère de départ

$700 VALUE

Features:

  • 4000 starting watts and 3500 running watts on gasoline
  • 3600 starting watts and 3150 running watts on propane
  • Dual Fuel
  • 224cc Champion engine
  • CO Shield® Included.
NEXGRILL 2-Burner Stainless Steel Portable Gas Grill item
NEXGRILL 2-Burner Stainless Steel Portable Gas Grill item
NEXGRILL 2-Burner Stainless Steel Portable Gas Grill
150 $

Enchère de départ

$450 VALUE

Everyone’s Invited to make this Nexgrill™ all stainless steel heavy duty 2-burner portable grill part of your permanent gear for camping, sporting events, outdoors gatherings and special occasions. Industry leading 0.04 in. thick 304 grade stainless steel main burners with a 5-year manufacturer warranty are the heart of this product. The Nexgrill 2-burner portable grill provides 20,000 BTU of total cooking power with a specially designed firebox that spreads that heat evenly across the entire 251 sq. in. of cooking surface. Utilizing a 20 lb. standard BBQ tank, this powerhouse tabletop grill can cook just for two or for the whole family. Now you can finally take grilling on the go with the Nexgrill 2-Burner Portable Gas Grill.

  • All stainless steel construction
  • 2 main burners: 10,000 BTU each 304 grade stainless steel
  • 304 grade stainless steel wrapped cooking grids
  • Push and turn kinetic ignition each burner has an igniter and never needs batteries
  • 430 stainless steel grill hood and control panel
  • Hood locks for easy transportation
  • 430 Stainless steel foldable cart legs
  • Primary cooking area of 251 in²
  • Removable stainless steel grease channel for easy cleaning

Also includes a large bottle of JAKES Seasoning.

A-iPower 3450W Running / 4300W Peak Dual Fuel Inverter item
A-iPower 3450W Running / 4300W Peak Dual Fuel Inverter item
A-iPower 3450W Running / 4300W Peak Dual Fuel Inverter
300 $

Enchère de départ

$950 VALUE

Features:

  • 4,300 Starting Watts / 3,450 Running Watts on Gasoline
  • 3,900 Starting Watts / 3,100 Running Watts on LPG
  • 149cc OHV High Performance 4 Cycle Engine
  • Ultra Lightweight
  • Parallel Equipped
Sporting Dog Package item
Sporting Dog Package item
Sporting Dog Package item
Sporting Dog Package
50 $

Enchère de départ

$200 VALUE


Package includes:


33lb Bag of Inukshuk Pro Dog Food

About Marine 26/16 Formula

With 100% ocean-sourced animal proteins, Marine 26/16 offers outstanding nutrition for all life stages including puppies, pregnant, and lactating dogs. Our vacuum infusion process creates a highly digestible formula. 26% protein provides the necessary building materials for a healthy, active lifestyle. 16% fat delivers the energy required to keep up with the lead dog. We include the same high-quality ingredients as our other Marine formula, offering superior digestibility and palatability, plus vitamins and chelated minerals for exceptional support and overall development.

Marine 26/16 contains: No chicken, no corn, no wheat and no soy products. 

Marine 26/16 CONTAINS GRAINS: Oats, Barley & Brown Rice.


Avery Sporting Dog 5mm Neoprene Vest

Mossy Oak Blades Camo

One Size Fits Most Dogs

Patina FlamePro Fire Pit item
Patina FlamePro Fire Pit
250 $

Enchère de départ

$600 VALUE

Features :

  • Durable steel body with a sleek, innovative design
  • UV-resistant, painted finish, reinforced with powder coating for a long-lasting appearance
  • Fire pit has up to 6.5 hrs. of burn time per full 20 lb. propane tank
  • 65,000 BTU maximum output with a 10 ft. heat radius
  • Elegant, rounded Amber LavaGlass® elevates the look of the fire pit while hiding the burner from view and dispersing the flame and heat evenly
  • Internal tank and control panel accessible via hidden door latch
  • Roll-out, internal tank stand for 20 lb. propane tank (tank sold separately)
  • Ported-style, stainless steel burner creates larger, more powerful flames with the same gas consumption as traditional burners
  • One-handed lighting via spark electrode, with integrated flame control
  • Included heavy-duty fabric cover protects firepit when not in use
  • For outdoor use only
  • Some assembly required


Empire Lighting Orion 8-light Linear Pendant item
Empire Lighting Orion 8-light Linear Pendant
50 $

Enchère de départ

$160 VALUE

Product Details

Inspired by solar constellations gleaming in the clear night sky, the Orion 8-Light Pendant by Empire Lighting elevates your lighting experience from simple to stylish with its unique linear design. Add dimension to any room and spark a few conversations at the dinner table with this beautiful piece of art. The glass orbs feature an open side which allow more ambient light to filter into your living space. Includes adjustable cable to modify the length to your liking, and eight LED bulbs.

Features:

  • Solid brass and steel construction
  • Matte black finish
  • Tinted glass orb shades
  • Linear double-stemmed design with 80 cm adjustable hanging length
  • Requires 8 x 40W max. E26 bulbs (8 x 4W LED filament bulbs included)


Includes:

  • Light fixture
  • 8 Glass shades
  • 8 LED bulbs
  • Illustrated owner's manual and guide


Specifications:

  • Dimensions (L × W × H/D): 43.3 in. × 13.8 in.  ×  86.6 in. (110 cm × 35 cm × 220 cm)
  • Weight: 6.1 lb (2.8 kg)
COBs Bread for a Year item
COBs Bread for a Year item
COBs Bread for a Year
75 $

Enchère de départ

$300 VALUE

100% Donation from COBs

One loaf of bread per week for a year.

VALID ONLY AT COBs Cochrane - The Quarry

One Night Accommodation at SUPER 8 Cochrane item
One Night Accommodation at SUPER 8 Cochrane item
One Night Accommodation at SUPER 8 Cochrane
50 $

Enchère de départ

$200 VALUE

100% Donation by Burwash Hospitality Group


One night accommodation including breakfast for two in a standard room at the Super 8 in Cochrane, Alberta.


Excludes all holidays and July 2-12 2026.

One Night Accommodation at SUPER 8 Cochrane item
One Night Accommodation at SUPER 8 Cochrane item
One Night Accommodation at SUPER 8 Cochrane
50 $

Enchère de départ

$200 VALUE

100% Donation by Burwash Hospitality Group


One night accommodation including breakfast for two in a standard room at the Super 8 in Cochrane, Alberta.


Excludes all holidays and July 2-12 2026.

Capture the Flag Paintball item
Capture the Flag Paintball item
Capture the Flag Paintball
25 $

Enchère de départ

$50 VALUE

100% Donation from CTF


116 acres, 22 courses, paintball/airsoft

FREE unlimited BBQ and drinks

Open all year round

Capture the Flag Paintball item
Capture the Flag Paintball item
Capture the Flag Paintball
25 $

Enchère de départ

$50 VALUE

100% Donation from CTF


116 acres, 22 courses, paintball/airsoft

FREE unlimited BBQ and drinks

Open all year round

CCFR Gift Basket item
CCFR Gift Basket item
CCFR Gift Basket
50 $

Enchère de départ

$200 VALUE

100% DONATION from

Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights


Basket includes:

Cap

Hoodie

T-Shirt

Tumbler

CCFR Decal



APOS Blaser Apparel Set item
APOS Blaser Apparel Set item
APOS Blaser Apparel Set item
APOS Blaser Apparel Set
100 $

Enchère de départ

$400 VALUE

100% DONATION from APOS


Both items are size Medium


BLASER Ivar Insulated Jacket - Khaki

Good for the seasonal transitional period


BLASER Herren T-Shirt - Maurice

Sunbeam Electric Mattress Pad item
Sunbeam Electric Mattress Pad item
Sunbeam Electric Mattress Pad
50 $

Enchère de départ

$150 VALUE

Highlights

  • Easy-to-use electric mattress pad with 2 simple digital controllers
  • Dual zone to independently control each side of your bed
  • 12 heat settings for customized warmth
  • 12-hour selectable auto shut-off for added peace of mind
  • Extra-soft and cozy vertical quilted top design
  • 100% high-quality polyester
  • 60 in. x 80 in. Queen size, ideal for layering and pre-heating bed sheets
  • Built-in skirt fits mattresses up to 18 in. height
  • Great for your home or an ideal gift for friends and family
  • Machine washable for easy cleaning
Elk & Owl Gift Basket item
Elk & Owl Gift Basket item
Elk & Owl Gift Basket
30 $

Enchère de départ

$70 VALUE

100% DONATION from Elk & Owl Sundre


Gift Basket Includes:

$20 Gift Certificate

1lb Warden Rock Specialty Dark Roast

Tumbler

Measuring spoon



Pheasants Forever Kailani Cooler item
Pheasants Forever Kailani Cooler
50 $

Enchère de départ

$230 VALUE

100% Donation from PF Calgary


ALL-NEW Kailani SHAKA 20 Rotomolded Cooler was designed from the inside out. This tough, practical and small cooler design is perfect for any trip. It will hold up to 30 cans plus ice and is a fantastic addition to every activity imaginable.

RIFLE/OPTICS CLEANING MAT item
RIFLE/OPTICS CLEANING MAT
40 $

Enchère de départ

VALUE: $100

  • Camo Design
  • Lightweight, heavy duty gunmat for your armorer's bench or workshop
  • Spacious 36"x12" padded work area
  • Non-slip textured rubber base protects your work surface
RIFLE/OPTICS CLEANING MAT item
RIFLE/OPTICS CLEANING MAT
40 $

Enchère de départ

VALUE: $100

  • Mountain Design
  • Lightweight, heavy duty gunmat for your armorer's bench or workshop
  • Spacious 36"x12" padded work area
  • Non-slip textured rubber base protects your work surface
VH CUSTOM SKULL HANGER item
VH CUSTOM SKULL HANGER item
VH CUSTOM SKULL HANGER
40 $

Enchère de départ

VALUE: $100

  • Uniquely created by one of our own Veterans
  • This custom skull hanger would look great in any Trophy room

Le saviez-vous? Nous collectons des fonds avec Zeffy pour garantir que 100% de votre achat va à notre mission!