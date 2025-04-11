TOURNOI DE GOLF 2025

100 Chem. du Golf

Sainte-Julie, QC J3E 1Y1, Canada

BILLET du GOLFEUR
CA$488.64
PRIX TAXES INCLUSES Comprend: Brunch - Collation - Voiturette - Droit de jeu - Cocktail - Souper 4 services
SOUPER supplémentaire
CA$287.44
PRIX TAXES INCLUSES Comprend: Cocktail - Souper 4 services
