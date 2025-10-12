TPCA - Lakshmi/Kali Puja & Bollywood Night - 2025

Regina, SK S4T 1Y4, Canada
PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to Other option and put zero before payment.No Refunds.
PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to Other option and put zero before payment.No Refunds
Free entry.
PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to Other option and put zero before payment.No Refunds
Only Entry.
Only Entry. And Perticipate DJ Disco.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing