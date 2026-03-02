Résonance Urbaine

🎟️ VIP Experience – Urban Resonance

Enjoy Urban Resonance in a premium and intimate setting with our exclusive VIP Experience.

This ticket includes:

• Early access to the event

• Reserved seating with table in the VIP area

• Access to VIP areas

• 1 bottle of alcohol with mixers and cocktail options

• Complimentary bites

• Personalized welcome and hosting

• Meet & Greet with the artists (photos and interaction)

This VIP package offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the performances in comfort, connect with the artists, and experience the evening in a relaxed and exclusive atmosphere.