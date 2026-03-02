Résonance Urbaine

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À propos de cet événement
Accès à l'ensemble du spectacle, y compris toutes les performances live et les sets de DJ tout au long de la nuit.
🎟️ VIP Experience – Urban Resonance
Enjoy Urban Resonance in a premium and intimate setting with our exclusive VIP Experience.
This ticket includes:
• Early access to the event
• Reserved seating with table in the VIP area
• Access to VIP areas
• 1 bottle of alcohol with mixers and cocktail options
• Complimentary bites
• Personalized welcome and hosting
• Meet & Greet with the artists (photos and interaction)
This VIP package offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the performances in comfort, connect with the artists, and experience the evening in a relaxed and exclusive atmosphere.
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