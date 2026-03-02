H.A.R.M.O.N.I.E
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H.A.R.M.O.N.I.E

Organisé par

H.A.R.M.O.N.I.E

À propos de cet événement

Ventes fermées

Résonance Urbaine

936 Avenue du Mont-Royal E

Montréal, QC H2J, Canada

Admission générale
15 $

Accès à l'ensemble du spectacle, y compris toutes les performances live et les sets de DJ tout au long de la nuit.

VIP Admission
150 $
C'est un billet de groupe, il inclut 2 billets

🎟️ VIP Experience – Urban Resonance

Enjoy Urban Resonance in a premium and intimate setting with our exclusive VIP Experience.

This ticket includes:
Early access to the event
Reserved seating with table in the VIP area
Access to VIP areas
1 bottle of alcohol with mixers and cocktail options
Complimentary bites
Personalized welcome and hosting
Meet & Greet with the artists (photos and interaction)

This VIP package offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the performances in comfort, connect with the artists, and experience the evening in a relaxed and exclusive atmosphere.

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