Mobile washing station
CA$12,000

Large visor. Available in three sizes and two colors.

Depth gauge
CA$100
Commercial grade life jacket
CA$90
Sondeur Lowrance HOOK-4x – VENDU item
Sondeur Lowrance HOOK-4x – VENDU
CA$120

🎣 Sondeur Lowrance HOOK-4x – Couleur
Modèle complet avec transducteur de tableau arrière et support.


🔹 Écran couleur 4,3"
🔹 Lecture de la profondeur, du relief et des échos de poissons
🔹 Transducteur, câble et support inclus
🔹 État : excellent, prêt à utiliser


👉 Prix demandé : 120 $
📍 Localisation : Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Possibilité de reçu d’impôt

🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹

🎣 Lowrance HOOK-4x Fishfinder – Color
Complete unit with transom-mount transducer and bracket.


🔹 4.3" color display
🔹 Reads depth, bottom structure, and fish echoes
🔹 Includes transducer, power cable, and mount
🔹 Condition: excellent, ready to use


👉 Asking price: $120
📍 Location: Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Tax receipt available

Sondeur Humminbird 561 – Noir et blanc item
Sondeur Humminbird 561 – Noir et blanc
CA$100

🎣 Sondeur Humminbird 561 – Noir et blanc
Modèle complet avec transducteur de tableau arrière et support.


🔹 Écran 5" noir et blanc
🔹 Lecture de la profondeur, du relief et des échos de poissons
🔹 Transducteur, câble et support inclus
🔹 État : excellent, prêt à utiliser


👉 Prix demandé : 100 $
📍 Localisation : Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Possibilité de reçu d’impôt


🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹


🎣 Humminbird 561 Fishfinder – Black & White
Complete unit with transom-mount transducer and bracket.


🔹 5" black-and-white display
🔹 Reads depth, bottom structure, and fish echoes
🔹 Includes transducer, power cable, and mount
🔹 Condition: excellent, ready to use


👉 Asking price: $100
📍 Location: Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Tax receipt available

Batterie marine Quicksilver 12 V - VENDUE
CA$60

🔋 Batterie marine Quicksilver 12 V


Batterie de démarrage marine en bon état, vendue avec son boîtier de protection.


🔹 Modèle Quicksilver Marine Starting 12 V
🔹 Format pour moteur hors-bord ou équipements nautiques
🔹 Boîtier rigide inclus
🔹 Bornes propres, prête à l’usage
🔹 État de service : comme neufs


👉 Prix demandé : 60 $
📍 Localisation : Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Possibilité de reçu d’impôt


🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹


🔋 Quicksilver Marine Starting Battery 12 V


12-volt marine starting battery in good condition, sold with protective case.


🔹 Quicksilver Marine Starting 12 V model
🔹 Suitable for outboard motors or marine equipment
🔹 Includes rigid carrying case
🔹 Clean terminals, ready to use

🔹 Condition: like new


👉 Asking price: $60
📍 Location: Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Tax receipt available

Routeur TP-Link TL-ER7206
CA$75

🌐 Routeur TP-Link TL-ER7206 – Multi-WAN VPN (Omada)

🔹 1 port SFP WAN, 1 port WAN RJ45, 2 ports WAN/LAN (jusqu’à 4 WAN)
🔹 Gestion Omada SDN ou autonome
🔹 Supporte jusqu’à 100 tunnels VPN IPsec, OpenVPN, L2TP/PPTP
🔹 État : excellent, réinitialisé et prêt à configurer


👉 Prix demandé : 75 $
📍 Localisation : Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Possibilité de reçu d’impôt


🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹


🌐 TP-Link TL-ER7206 Router – Multi-WAN VPN (Omada)

🔹 1 SFP WAN, 1 RJ45 WAN, 2 WAN/LAN ports (up to 4 WAN)
🔹 Managed via Omada SDN or standalone
🔹 Supports up to 100 IPsec VPN tunnels, plus OpenVPN, L2TP/PPTP
🔹 Condition: excellent, factory-reset and ready to configure


👉 Asking price: $75
📍 Location: Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Tax receipt available

Imprimante Canon PIXMA MG2525
CA$20

🖨️ Imprimante Canon PIXMA MG2525 – Copie / Scan / Impression

🔹 Fonctions : impression, copie et numérisation
🔹 Connexion USB (câble d’alimentation inclus)
🔹 Cartouches : PG-245 (noir) et CL-246 (couleur)
🔹 État : bon fonctionnement


👉 Prix demandé : 20 $
📍 Localisation : Ayer’s Cliff


🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹


🖨️ Canon PIXMA MG2525 Printer – Copy / Scan / Print

🔹 Functions: print, copy, and scan
🔹 USB connection (power cable included)
🔹 Cartridges: PG-245 black / CL-246 color
🔹 Condition: good working order


👉 Asking price: $20
📍 Location: Ayer’s Cliff

Mallette à roulettes en cuir MANCINI
CA$60

💼 Mallette à roulettes en cuir MANCINI

🔹 Cuir véritable, doublure intérieure propre
🔹 Poignée télescopique robuste
🔹 Roues intégrées en bon état
🔹 Plusieurs compartiments et poches avant
🔹 État : excellent, prête à l’usage


👉 Prix demandé : 60 $
📍 Localisation : Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Possibilité de reçu d’impôt


🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹


💼 MANCINI Leather Rolling Briefcase

🔹 Genuine leather, clean interior lining
🔹 Sturdy telescopic handle
🔹 Smooth-rolling wheels
🔹 Multiple compartments and front pockets
🔹 Condition: excellent, ready to use


👉 Asking price: $60
📍 Location: Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Tax receipt available

Boat and trailer
CA$10,000
