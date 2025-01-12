Vive nos traditions! (Billets disponibles à la porte)

Ce billet inclut un accès à la veillée du Hungaria (3483 Saint-Laurent, Montréal) après le spectacle. Veuillez noter que la contribution à la plateforme Zeffy n'est pas obligatoire | This ticket includes the tanchaz at the Hungaria after the show. Please note that contribution to the Zeffy platform is not mandatory.

Ce billet inclut un accès à la veillée du Hungaria (3483 Saint-Laurent, Montréal) après le spectacle. Veuillez noter que la contribution à la plateforme Zeffy n'est pas obligatoire | This ticket includes the tanchaz at the Hungaria after the show. Please note that contribution to the Zeffy platform is not mandatory.

Plus de détails...