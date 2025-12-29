Groupe International HEC Montréal

Organisé par

Groupe International HEC Montréal

À propos de cet événement

Welcome Week – Winter 2026 🩷

3000 Chem. de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine

Montréal, QC H3T 2A7, Canada

ULTIMATE WEEK PACKAGE ~ HEChange
360 $

This ticket includes the 6-day Welcome Week (with transportation, activities...further details available in the group) and the 3-day at The Chalet (including transportation, meals, accommodation, activities, and some surprises).

WELCOME WEEK PACK ~ HEChange
170 $

This ticket includes the 6-day Welcome Week (with transportation, beverages, activities...further details available in the group)

ULTIMATE WEEK PACKAGE ~ HEChange 2ND ROUND
365 $

This ticket includes the 6-day Welcome Week (with transportation, activities...further details available in the group) and the 3-day at The Chalet (including transportation, meals, accommodation, activities, and some surprises).

WELCOME WEEK PACK ~ HEChange 2ND ROUND
175 $

This ticket includes the 6-day Welcome Week (with transportation, beverages, activities...further details available in the group)

WELCOME WEEK Social Pass ( No Snow tubing)
122 $

This ticket includes the 5-day Welcome Week , beverages, activities...further details available in the group)

Le saviez-vous? Nous collectons des fonds avec Zeffy pour garantir que 100 % de votre achat va à notre mission!