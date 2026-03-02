Canadian Mental Health Association Champlain East / L'Association canadienne pour la santé mentale Champlain Est

Organisé par

Canadian Mental Health Association Champlain East / L'Association canadienne pour la santé mentale Champlain Est

À propos de cet événement

Wellness College course: Chosing Joy Over Grief

329 Pitt St

Cornwall, ON K6J 3R1, Canada

Un billet
Gratuit

Tirage au sort 50/50 pour soutenir la programmation de promotion de la santé mentale.

Monday, March 16 VIRTUAL
Gratuit

9:30AM TO 1:00PM

Contents of week 1 and week 2

Tuesday, March 17 IN PERSON
Gratuit

9:30AM TO 1:00PM

Contents of week 3 and week 4

Tuesday, March 17 VIRTUAL
Gratuit

9:30AM TO 1:00PM

Contents of week 3 and week 4

Monday, March 23 IN PERSON
Gratuit

9:30AM TO 1:00PM

Contents of week 5 and week 6

Monday, March 23 VIRTUAL
Gratuit

9:30AM TO 1:00PM

Contents of week 5 and week 6

Monday, March 30 IN PERSON
Gratuit

9:30AM TO 1:00PM

Contents of week 7 and recap

Monday, March 30 VIRTUAL
Gratuit

9:30AM TO 1:00PM

Contents of week 7 and recap

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