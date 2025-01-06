Choristers Guild
Donate to
Choristers Guild
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Choristers Guild
Shop to support
Choristers Guild
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Choristers Guild
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Choristers Guild Institute
A three-year training program for leaders of children's and youth choirs (K-8) in churches and church schools, providing intensive instruction and mentoring.
About
Choristers Guild
Founded in
1963
EIN
951921157
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
12404 PARK CENTRAL DR STE 100 DALLAS, Texas 75251-1802 United States
Website
www.choristersguild.org
Phone
(469)-398-3606
Email address
About
Choristers Guild, founded in 1949, is a nonprofit and publisher of choral and handbell music for choir leaders. Their mission is to enable leaders to nurture the musical and spiritual growth of children, youth, and adults.
Mission
Choristers Guild supports the growth and development of young singers in Dallas, fostering a love for music and community through choral experiences.
Looking for other organizations in
Texas, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: