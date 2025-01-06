Golden West Section Of The Air And Waste Management Association
Golden West Section Of The Air And Waste Management Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Dinner Meetings, Workshops, and Technical Conferences
A series of events for environmental professionals to learn and network.
GWS Scholarship Program
Scholarships offered by the Golden West Section to support students in related fields.
A&WMA Scholarship Program
Scholarships offered by the Air & Waste Management Association to support students in related fields.
GWS Sponsorships + Grants
Sponsorships and grants offered by the Golden West Section.
About
Golden West Section Of The Air And Waste Management Association
Founded in
2014
EIN
942974786
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
275 PARAISO DR DANVILLE, California 94526-4951 United States
Website
www.awma-gws.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Golden West Section (GWS) of the Air & Waste Management Association (A&WMA), formed in 1984, serves northern California. A&WMA's mission is to assist members' professional development and environmental decision-making for societal benefit. GWS offers scholarships and grants, student programs, and local chapters.
Mission
The Golden West Section promotes understanding of air pollution and waste management among governmental agencies, research personnel, and private industry.
