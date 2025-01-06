Golden West Section Of The Air And Waste Management Association

About

The Golden West Section (GWS) of the Air & Waste Management Association (A&WMA), formed in 1984, serves northern California. A&WMA's mission is to assist members' professional development and environmental decision-making for societal benefit. GWS offers scholarships and grants, student programs, and local chapters.

Mission

The Golden West Section promotes understanding of air pollution and waste management among governmental agencies, research personnel, and private industry.