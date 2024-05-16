**Win Big, Help Fill empty bowls! 50/50 Raffle for Unto You Pet Rescue****What is a 50/50 Raffle?** It's a fun and exciting fundraiser where half of the money raised goes to the winner and the other half goes to the charity. So, you get a chance to win a big cash prize while directly supporting the amazing work of Unto You Pet Rescue! Calling all animal lovers! You have the chance to win a BIG cash prize while directly supporting the life-saving work of Unto You Pet Rescue. All proceeds from our 50/50 raffle will go towards providing food, shelter, medical care, and love to the amazing animals waiting for their forever homes at our rescue. Tickets are only $2 each. Don't miss your chance to win big and help homeless pets find happy endings! Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.untoyourescue.com or click link here. The winning ticket will be drawn on May 16, 2024 at 3:00p.m. Need not be presenr to win. Be sure to follow us on social media for updates!