All sponsorships and donations go directly to support Achieving Beyond Brain Injury Charitable Foundation’s Pediatric Stroke Awareness and Scholarship Programs!PLEASE SEE ALL AVAILABLE SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES (including making PRIZE donations or custom donations)**IMPORTANT NOTES: Should you not be able to send your sponsorship donation through any of the provided options on this platform: Debit or credit card, PAD bank transfer, Google/Apple pay, cheque(only an option if your total is a min of $1000), please reach out to one of us and we will complete this process on your behalf &/or send you a pdf hard copy sponsorship package to complete so alternate payment arrangements can be made to accommodate you/your business.If your desired sponsorship opportunity is no longer available, please email us ASAP at [email protected]
and we will contact you to find an alternate placement to showcase your sponsorship.On behalf of Achieving Beyond Brain Injury Charity Golf Tournament, we invite you to join us as a sponsor for our Fourth Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, August, 14, 2026 in support of our Pediatric Stroke Awareness and Scholarship Programs. The Tournament will host 144 golfers at Lakeridge Links Golf Course. We look forward to having you as a sponsor knowing that you are helping us spread much needed awareness and celebrating amazing students who have been impacted by acquired brain injury as they pursue their passions in post-secondary education. Our foundation was inspired by our boys after watching them fight for their lives after suffering massive strokes when they were 10 and 14 years old. Neither of our families had any idea that kids could have strokes until it happened to us. We believe everyone should know that kids of all ages can and do have strokes and that recognizing the signs of stroke, including the more subtle signs that may present in children, could save a child’s life. Seeing our boys push themselves to survive and continue to become the amazing men they are today motivated us to create a scholarship program to celebrate strong brain injury survivors for their strength, bravery and perseverance as they pursue their passions in post-secondary education. Our success would not be possible without the continued support and generosity of our sponsorship partners. The items listed provide the details regarding sponsorship opportunities. We hope to be able to count on your donations and contributions to help make our 4th Annual Golf Tournament a memorable one. Thank you for your time, consideration and support.Nadine & Rebecca