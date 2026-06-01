Adelheid Dance Projects

openings is a photo book featuring Jeremy Mimnagh's photography of adelheid's dance work between 2008 and 2025. Contemporary dance (and a bit of history) meets art book with pages and pages of incredible performers inside the work of amazing designers. We are grateful to all the people whose artistry is captured within the pages of openings. Available both at cost and with the option of adding a charitable donation to the price. adelheid will forward a charitable receipt for the donated portion after purchase. Books available for pick up June 26th 6-8 pm at Dovercourt Park, 155 Bartlett, Toronto (come and stay for the BBQ!). Reach out to [email protected]
if June 26th doesn't work for you. Out-of-town purchases can be posted and are subject to an added shipping fee; we'll be in touch. We appreciate your interest and support. Proceeds go to artists involved in the development of new work, and other adelheid activities. the adelheid team 🌟Heidi, Jeremy, Jasmine, Jane-Alison, and Aliah