Adelheid Dance Projects

Offered by

Adelheid Dance Projects

About this shop

OPENINGS adelheid's photo book fundraiser

book item
book
$40

A 100 page book of photographs by Jeremy featuring collaborations with Heidi Strauss/adelheid between 2008 and 2025.

0
book w/charitable donation item
book w/charitable donation
$100

A 100 page book of photographs by Jeremy featuring collaborations with Heidi Strauss/adelheid between 2008 and 2025.

*with $60 charitable receipt

0
book w/charitable receipt +
$140

A 100 page book of photographs by Jeremy featuring collaborations with Heidi Strauss/adelheid between 2008 and 2025.

*with $100 charitable receipt

0
Add a donation for Adelheid Dance Projects

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!