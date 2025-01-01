Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria Calgary Chapter
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Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria Calgary Chapter
Our mission
The Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria Calgary Chapter promotes cultural heritage, unity, and community development among Akwa Ibom people in Calgary, fostering connections through events and support for local initiatives.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Taste Of Akwa Ibom 2026
Jul 18, 5:00 - 11:00 PM MDT
5600 Centre St NW, Calgary, AB T2K 0T3, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Membership
Membership
Membership Contribution
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Our website
https://aksanc.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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