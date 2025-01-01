Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria Calgary Chapter
organization logo

Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria Calgary Chapter

Subscribe

Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria Calgary Chapter

Our mission

The Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria Calgary Chapter promotes cultural heritage, unity, and community development among Akwa Ibom people in Calgary, fostering connections through events and support for local initiatives.
Events
Events
Taste Of Akwa Ibom 2026
Event
Taste Of Akwa Ibom 2026
Jul 18, 5:00 - 11:00 PM MDT
5600 Centre St NW, Calgary, AB T2K 0T3, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Membership
Membership
Membership Contribution
View membership

Our website

https://aksanc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by