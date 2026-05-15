Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria Calgary Chapter

Hosted by

Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria Calgary Chapter

About this event

Taste Of Akwa Ibom 2026

5600 Centre St NW

Calgary, AB T2K 0T3, Canada

Gold Table ( 8 Seats )
$1,300

Priority entry

Reserved seating

Complimentary Full- Page Brochure

3 Premium Drinks included. and many more

Silver Table ( 8 Seats )
$1,100

Express Check in

Reserved seating

complimentary half page brochure ad vert

2 Premium Drinks

Bronze Table ( 8 Seats )
$950

Standard Check In

2 Wine bottles included

Group photo Section

Single Ticket
$100

Access to the hall

Access to Food

table of 8 people

Access to the event

Student
$50

Access to the hall

Access to Food

table of 8 people

Access to the event

Half Gold ( 4 Seats )
$650

Priority entry

Reserved seating

Complimentary Full- Page Brochure

3 Premium Drinks included. and many more

Half Silver ( 4 Seats )
$550

Express Check in

Reserved seating

complimentary half page brochure advert

2 Premium Drinks

Add a donation for Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria Calgary Chapter

$

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