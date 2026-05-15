Taste Of Akwa Ibom 2026

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About this event
Priority entry
Reserved seating
Complimentary Full- Page Brochure
3 Premium Drinks included. and many more
Express Check in
Reserved seating
complimentary half page brochure ad vert
2 Premium Drinks
Standard Check In
2 Wine bottles included
Group photo Section
Access to the hall
Access to Food
table of 8 people
Access to the event
Access to the hall
Access to Food
table of 8 people
Access to the event
Priority entry
Reserved seating
Complimentary Full- Page Brochure
3 Premium Drinks included. and many more
Express Check in
Reserved seating
complimentary half page brochure advert
2 Premium Drinks
$
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