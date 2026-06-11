Sasquatches' Seedlings Shop
Welcome to Sasquatches' Seedling Online Shop 🌱This isn’t just a plant sale—it’s an investment in the next generation.By purchasing tomato and pepper seedlings, you are directly supporting the Junior Forest Wardens Sasquatches Club, where children learn resilience, environmental stewardship, and real-world skills through hands-on experiences in nature.Each seedling has been lovingly grown, and every dollar goes back into helping kids explore forests, build confidence, and develop a lifelong connection to the natural world.When you buy from us, you’re helping fund camps, outdoor activities, and meaningful learning experiences for kids in our community.Thank you for helping us grow something truly special.Happy shopping! 🌟Alberta Junior Forest Wardens, Edmonton Sasquatches