Alberta Junior Forest Wardens, Edmonton Sasquatches

Membership

2026 - 2027 JFW Sasquatches Membership

The cost for our club is $150/child age 6 and up per year. A portion of the fees goes to the provincial organization to help pay for administration and provincial events which are AMAZING. We’ve gone to several of their family camps this year and we have so much fun. The rest we use to cover the cost of our own activities and club camping trips twice a year in November and June. There is also an optional cost for your first year of $50 to buy a club t-shirt and a whittling knife.It is a family club so it’s expected that a parent stays with the kids, we’re not a drop-off activity. We’re also volunteer run so the parents take turns leading the activities. Each family usually signs up for 2-3 activities over the course of the year and we’ve got lots of resources through the Forest Warden program we can use. We also have access to Junior Forest Warden equipment like canoes, cross-country skis and snowshoes that we use for our activities.