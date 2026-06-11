Alberta Junior Forest Wardens, Edmonton Sasquatches

Alberta Junior Forest Wardens, Edmonton Sasquatches

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Our mission

The Alberta Junior Forest Wardens, Edmonton Sasquatches empower youth through hands-on experiences in nature, fostering resilience and environmental stewardship while building a lifelong connection to the outdoors through camps and activities.
Events
Events
Sasquatch Year-end Camp
Event
Sasquatch Year-end Camp
Jun 11, 4:00 PM - Jun 13, 2:00 PM MDT
52535 Range Rd 212, Uncas, AB T8G 2C8, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Sasquatches' Seedlings Shop
Shop
Sasquatches' Seedlings Shop
Welcome to Sasquatches' Seedling Online Shop 🌱This isn’t just a plant sale—it’s an investment in the next generation.By purchasing tomato and pepper seedlings, you are directly supporting the Junior Forest Wardens Sasquatches Club, where children learn resilience, environmental stewardship, and real-world skills through hands-on experiences in nature.Each seedling has been lovingly grown, and every dollar goes back into helping kids explore forests, build confidence, and develop a lifelong connection to the natural world.When you buy from us, you’re helping fund camps, outdoor activities, and meaningful learning experiences for kids in our community.Thank you for helping us grow something truly special.Happy shopping! 🌟Alberta Junior Forest Wardens, Edmonton Sasquatches
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2026 - 2027 JFW Sasquatches Membership
Membership
2026 - 2027 JFW Sasquatches Membership
The cost for our club is $150/child age 6 and up per year. A portion of the fees goes to the provincial organization to help pay for administration and provincial events which are AMAZING. We’ve gone to several of their family camps this year and we have so much fun. The rest we use to cover the cost of our own activities and club camping trips twice a year in November and June. There is also an optional cost for your first year of $50 to buy a club t-shirt and a whittling knife.It is a family club so it’s expected that a parent stays with the kids, we’re not a drop-off activity. We’re also volunteer run so the parents take turns leading the activities. Each family usually signs up for 2-3 activities over the course of the year and we’ve got lots of resources through the Forest Warden program we can use. We also have access to Junior Forest Warden equipment like canoes, cross-country skis and snowshoes that we use for our activities.
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574865328021

Contact information

[email protected]
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