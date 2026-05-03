Sasquatches' Seedlings Shop

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Black Cherry tomatoes are an heirloom variety that produces small, dark purple fruits with a rich, sweet flavour.
They grow on tall, productive vines and are ready in about 65–75 days.
Perfect for snacking and salads.
These plants are easy to grow, very productive, and perfect for snacking right off the vine.
An heirloom favourite with soft, fuzzy skin and a sweet, low-acid flavour.
These golden tomatoes, often blushed with pink, grow on vigorous, productive plants.
Great for fresh eating, salads, and keeping longer than most varieties.
Fast-growing and reliable, producing medium red tomatoes with great flavour.
It is popular with home gardeners because of its early-ripening fruit.
Ready early (50–62 days).
A rare heirloom variety that produces red, ruffled tomatoes with a sweet, tangy flavour.
Very productive and great for fresh eating and adding a unique look to salads.
A classic heirloom known for its large, juicy fruits and rich, full flavor.
Produces big tomatoes perfect for slicing.
Plants grow tall, need support, and take a bit longer to mature.
A beautiful heirloom with large green-and-yellow striped fruits and a sweet, fruity flavour.
Great for slicing and fresh salads.
Productive plants are ready in about 75–85 days.
A unique tomato with deep purple skin and a rich, slightly tangy flavor.
Small fruits ripen with a dark top and red bottom.
Productive, disease-resistant, and great for fresh eating.
Small green fruits with a tangy flavour, perfect for a popular Mexican salsa verde.
Grows easily and produces lots of fruit.
A popular pepper that produces long, yellow fruits with mild to medium heat.
Great for fresh eating or pickling.
Easy to grow and very productive.
A very hot pepper with a fruity, nutty, floral flavour.
Small fruits ripen from green to bright orange or red.
Perfect for hot sauces, adding serious heat to dishes, or making jellies.
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