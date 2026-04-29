Donation

Donation Page

For 20 years, Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society has walked alongside individuals and families facing progressive, life-limiting illnesses, grief, and end-of-life journeys—bringing comfort, care, compassion, and moments of joy. We believe that everyone deserves support, understanding, and kindness along the way. No one should face these moments alone.Your donation helps us continue providing:Comfort care resources (sheepskins, iPads, and comfort care bags)Grief support, resources, and community connectionCompassion-focused programs and educationSafe spaces like Quiet Reflections Grief Corner—a place to access resources, have a coffee, read, reflect, or simply beVolunteer-driven care and advocacy for our regionWe support the humans living through it all.🌟 Your Giving = Real ImpactWhether it’s $20, $200, or $2, every gift helps us reach more people and sustain vital care.💛 Because Compassion Always CountsThank you for believing in our work.Thank you for choosing compassion.Thank you for making care possible.Charitable Number: 812288470RR0001