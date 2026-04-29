Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society
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Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society

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Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society

Our mission

ABNWPCS provides compassionate support for individuals facing progressive life-limiting illness at any age or stage. Through education, community programs, and emotional care, we enhance quality of life for patients and caregivers.
Events
Events
Turning Pages Together: A Grief & Caregiving Book Club
Event
Turning Pages Together: A Grief & Caregiving Book Club
Feb 24 - Nov 24 | 10 dates & times
10134 97 Ave #205, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 7X6, Canada
Get your tickets
Mrs. Ropers Romp
Event
Mrs. Ropers Romp
Jun 6, 4:30 - 11:00 PM MDT
10127 99 Ave, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 0S1, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society's Shop
Shop
Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society's Shop
Our Compassion Is Contagious hoodies are sold at cost — no profit, just purpose. With Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest and our logo on the sleeve, each hoodie helps spread awareness and spark conversations.Available in Army Green and chocolate Brown, with only a few left. Please note:pickup is at our office:205-10134 97th Ave., Grande Prairie, Alberta T8V 7X6Tel: 780-897-0066Email: [email protected]
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Hike for Hospice 2026
Donation
Hike for Hospice 2026
$4,025 of $30,000 goal
Donate today
Donation Page
Donation
Donation Page
For 20 years, Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society has walked alongside individuals and families facing progressive, life-limiting illnesses, grief, and end-of-life journeys—bringing comfort, care, compassion, and moments of joy. We believe that everyone deserves support, understanding, and kindness along the way. No one should face these moments alone.Your donation helps us continue providing:Comfort care resources (sheepskins, iPads, and comfort care bags)Grief support, resources, and community connectionCompassion-focused programs and educationSafe spaces like Quiet Reflections Grief Corner—a place to access resources, have a coffee, read, reflect, or simply beVolunteer-driven care and advocacy for our regionWe support the humans living through it all.🌟 Your Giving = Real ImpactWhether it’s $20, $200, or $2, every gift helps us reach more people and sustain vital care.💛 Because Compassion Always CountsThank you for believing in our work.Thank you for choosing compassion.Thank you for making care possible.Charitable Number: 812288470RR0001
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Our website

https://www.abnwpalliative.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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