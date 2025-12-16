Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society

Offered by

Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society

About this shop

Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society's Shop

2 XL : Chocolate Brown "Compassion is Contagious "Hoodie item
2 XL : Chocolate Brown "Compassion is Contagious "Hoodie
$60

Compassion Is Contagious hoodie made from a soft, durable 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for everyday comfort.

Features Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest with our logo stitched on the sleeve. This limited-edition hoodie is sold at cost to spread awareness, not profit. Note: rich chocolate brown. Only a few left.


Size Double Extra Large (2XL)

0
XL : Chocolate Brown "Compassion is Contagious "Hoodie item
XL : Chocolate Brown "Compassion is Contagious "Hoodie
$60

Compassion Is Contagious hoodie made from a soft, durable 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for everyday comfort.

Features Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest with our logo stitched on the sleeve. This limited-edition hoodie is sold at cost to spread awareness, not profit. Note: rich chocolate brown. Only a few left.


Size Extra Large

0
Large : Chocolate Brown "Compassion is Contagious "Hoodie item
Large : Chocolate Brown "Compassion is Contagious "Hoodie
$60

Compassion Is Contagious hoodie made from a soft, durable 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for everyday comfort.

Features Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest with our logo stitched on the sleeve. This limited-edition hoodie is sold at cost to spread awareness, not profit. Note: rich chocolate brown. Only a few left.


Size Large

0
Medium : Chocolate Brown "Compassion is Contagious "Hoodie item
Medium : Chocolate Brown "Compassion is Contagious "Hoodie
$60

Compassion Is Contagious hoodie made from a soft, durable 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for everyday comfort.

Features Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest with our logo stitched on the sleeve. This limited-edition hoodie is sold at cost to spread awareness, not profit. Note: rich chocolate brown. Only a few left.


Size Medium

0
2 XL : Army Green "Compassion is Contagious "Hoodie item
2 XL : Army Green "Compassion is Contagious "Hoodie
$60

Compassion Is Contagious hoodie made from a soft, durable 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for everyday comfort. Features Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest with our logo stitched on the sleeve. This limited-edition hoodie is sold at cost to spread awareness, not profit. Available in Army Green (richer than photo).

Only a few left.


Size Double Extra Large (2 XL)

0
XL : Army Green "Compassion is Contagious "Hoodie item
XL : Army Green "Compassion is Contagious "Hoodie
$60

Compassion Is Contagious hoodie made from a soft, durable 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for everyday comfort. Features Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest with our logo stitched on the sleeve. This limited-edition hoodie is sold at cost to spread awareness, not profit. Available in Army Green (richer than photo).

Only a few left.


Size Extra Large

0
Large: Army Green "Compassion is Contagious "Hoodie item
Large: Army Green "Compassion is Contagious "Hoodie
$60

Compassion Is Contagious hoodie made from a soft, durable 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for everyday comfort. Features Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest with our logo stitched on the sleeve. This limited-edition hoodie is sold at cost to spread awareness, not profit. Available in Army Green (richer than photo).

Only a few left.


Size Large

0
Medium : Army Green "Compassion is Contagious "Hoodie item
Medium : Army Green "Compassion is Contagious "Hoodie
$60

Compassion Is Contagious hoodie made from a soft, durable 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for everyday comfort. Features Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest with our logo stitched on the sleeve. This limited-edition hoodie is sold at cost to spread awareness, not profit. Available in Army Green (richer than photo).

Only a few left.


Size Medium

0
Add a donation for Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!