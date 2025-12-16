Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society's Shop

Compassion Is Contagious hoodie made from a soft, durable 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for everyday comfort. Features Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest with our logo stitched on the sleeve. This limited-edition hoodie is sold at cost to spread awareness, not profit. Available in Army Green (richer than photo).

Only a few left.





Size Double Extra Large (2 XL)