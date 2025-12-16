Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society's Shop

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Compassion Is Contagious hoodie made from a soft, durable 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for everyday comfort.
Features Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest with our logo stitched on the sleeve. This limited-edition hoodie is sold at cost to spread awareness, not profit. Note: rich chocolate brown. Only a few left.
Size Double Extra Large (2XL)
Compassion Is Contagious hoodie made from a soft, durable 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for everyday comfort.
Features Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest with our logo stitched on the sleeve. This limited-edition hoodie is sold at cost to spread awareness, not profit. Note: rich chocolate brown. Only a few left.
Size Extra Large
Compassion Is Contagious hoodie made from a soft, durable 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for everyday comfort.
Features Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest with our logo stitched on the sleeve. This limited-edition hoodie is sold at cost to spread awareness, not profit. Note: rich chocolate brown. Only a few left.
Size Large
Compassion Is Contagious hoodie made from a soft, durable 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for everyday comfort.
Features Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest with our logo stitched on the sleeve. This limited-edition hoodie is sold at cost to spread awareness, not profit. Note: rich chocolate brown. Only a few left.
Size Medium
Compassion Is Contagious hoodie made from a soft, durable 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for everyday comfort. Features Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest with our logo stitched on the sleeve. This limited-edition hoodie is sold at cost to spread awareness, not profit. Available in Army Green (richer than photo).
Only a few left.
Size Double Extra Large (2 XL)
Compassion Is Contagious hoodie made from a soft, durable 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for everyday comfort. Features Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest with our logo stitched on the sleeve. This limited-edition hoodie is sold at cost to spread awareness, not profit. Available in Army Green (richer than photo).
Only a few left.
Size Extra Large
Compassion Is Contagious hoodie made from a soft, durable 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for everyday comfort. Features Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest with our logo stitched on the sleeve. This limited-edition hoodie is sold at cost to spread awareness, not profit. Available in Army Green (richer than photo).
Only a few left.
Size Large
Compassion Is Contagious hoodie made from a soft, durable 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for everyday comfort. Features Compassion Is Contagious embroidered on the left chest with our logo stitched on the sleeve. This limited-edition hoodie is sold at cost to spread awareness, not profit. Available in Army Green (richer than photo).
Only a few left.
Size Medium
$
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