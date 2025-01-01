Atlantic Baptist Women
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Atlantic Baptist Women

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Atlantic Baptist Women

Our mission

Atlantic Baptist Women connects and equips women across Atlantic Canada to live out their faith through prayer, giving, and service while encouraging spiritual growth and leadership development. Through your generosity, we fund ministries and mission projects that support and care for women and children at home and around the world.

More ways to support us
Supply the Summer: Support Baptist Camps in Atlantic Canada
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Supply the Summer: Support Baptist Camps in Atlantic Canada
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Membership
Subscribe to Tidings Magazine
Tidings is a missions magazine sharing stories of faith, ministry, and impact across Atlantic Canada and beyond. Produced by Atlantic Baptist Women, it’s designed for anyone who wants to be encouraged and connected to what God is doing in the world.Subscriptions are $40 ($80 for US subscriptions), though the true cost is about $60. If you’re able to give more, your support helps make Tidings accessible to others and sustains this important ministry.
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Our website

https://www.atlanticbaptistwomen.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
506-382-3898

Follow us on social media!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/atlanticbaptistwomen/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/atlanticbaptistwomen/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-CLQiX4udV9nXYmM33dS5Q

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