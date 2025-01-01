Membership

Subscribe to Tidings Magazine

Tidings is a missions magazine sharing stories of faith, ministry, and impact across Atlantic Canada and beyond. Produced by Atlantic Baptist Women, it’s designed for anyone who wants to be encouraged and connected to what God is doing in the world.Subscriptions are $40 ($80 for US subscriptions), though the true cost is about $60. If you’re able to give more, your support helps make Tidings accessible to others and sustains this important ministry.