Our mission
Atlantic Baptist Women connects and equips women across Atlantic Canada to live out their faith through prayer, giving, and service while encouraging spiritual growth and leadership development. Through your generosity, we fund ministries and mission projects that support and care for women and children at home and around the world.
Our website
https://www.atlanticbaptistwomen.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
506-382-3898
Follow us on social media!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/atlanticbaptistwomen/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/atlanticbaptistwomen/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-CLQiX4udV9nXYmM33dS5Q