Subscribe to Tidings Magazine

About the memberships
Valid until May 29, 2027
Receive 10 issues of Tidings delivered to your Canadian address for one year.
Stay connected to stories of mission, ministry, and faith in action across Atlantic Canada and beyond. This rate reflects our commitment to keeping the magazine accessible to as many readers as possible.
Valid until May 29, 2027
If you’re able, consider giving beyond the cost of your subscription.
It costs significantly more to produce and distribute Tidings than the base subscription rate. Your additional support helps:
Any amount above the subscription cost directly strengthens this ministry.
Valid until May 29, 2027
Receive 10 issues of Tidings delivered to your U.S. address for one year.
This rate reflects the additional cost of printing and international mailing, while ensuring you remain connected to the same inspiring stories of ministry and mission.
Valid until May 29, 2027
If you’re able, consider giving beyond the cost of your subscription.
It costs significantly more to produce and distribute Tidings than the base subscription rate. Your additional support helps:
Any amount above the subscription cost directly strengthens this ministry.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!