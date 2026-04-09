Atlantic Baptist Women

Offered by

Atlantic Baptist Women

About the memberships

Subscribe to Tidings Magazine

Annual Subscription (Canada)
$40

Valid until May 29, 2027

Receive 10 issues of Tidings delivered to your Canadian address for one year.


Stay connected to stories of mission, ministry, and faith in action across Atlantic Canada and beyond. This rate reflects our commitment to keeping the magazine accessible to as many readers as possible.

Annual Subscription (Canada) + Additional Support
Pay what you can

Valid until May 29, 2027

If you’re able, consider giving beyond the cost of your subscription.


It costs significantly more to produce and distribute Tidings than the base subscription rate. Your additional support helps:

  • keep subscriptions affordable
  • expand the magazine’s reach
  • ensure others can receive Tidings who may not otherwise be able to

Any amount above the subscription cost directly strengthens this ministry.

Annual Subscription (United States)
$80

Valid until May 29, 2027

Receive 10 issues of Tidings delivered to your U.S. address for one year.


This rate reflects the additional cost of printing and international mailing, while ensuring you remain connected to the same inspiring stories of ministry and mission.

Annual Subscription (United States) + Additional Support
Pay what you can

Valid until May 29, 2027

If you’re able, consider giving beyond the cost of your subscription.


It costs significantly more to produce and distribute Tidings than the base subscription rate. Your additional support helps:

  • keep subscriptions affordable
  • expand the magazine’s reach
  • ensure others can receive Tidings who may not otherwise be able to

Any amount above the subscription cost directly strengthens this ministry.

Add a donation for Atlantic Baptist Women

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!