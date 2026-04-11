Calgary Rocketry Club
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Calgary Rocketry Club

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Calgary Rocketry Club

Our mission

The Calgary Rocketry Club promotes rocketry as a hobby and educational tool, fostering a community for enthusiasts to launch, learn, and innovate in high-power rocketry while ensuring safety and compliance with regulations.
Past events
Past events
MACH FEST 2026
Event
MACH FEST 2026
Apr 11, 9:00 - 5:30 PM MDT
Hanna, AB T0J 1P0, Canada
2025 Sullivan Lake Launch Nov 29
Event
2025 Sullivan Lake Launch Nov 29
Nov 29, 8:00 - 9:00 AM MST
Wrentham, AB T0K 2P0, Canada
2025 Sullivan Lake Launch
Event
2025 Sullivan Lake Launch
Oct 3, 8:00 AM - Oct 5, 9:00 AM MDT
Wrentham, AB T0K 2P0, Canada
2025 Rosebud Launch
Event
2025 Rosebud Launch
May 24 - Sep 28 | 3 dates & times
Rosebud, AB T0J 2T0, Canada
Calgary Rocketry Club's Silent Fall Auction #2
Auction
Calgary Rocketry Club's Silent Fall Auction #2
Sep 24, 9:00 PM MDT
Calgary Rocketry Club's Silent Fall Auction #1
Auction
Calgary Rocketry Club's Silent Fall Auction #1
Aug 20, 9:00 PM MDT
Event
2025 Hanna Launch
Apr 26, 8:00 - 5:00 PM MDT
Hanna, AB T0J, Canada
Calgary Rocketry Club's Silent Spring Auction
Auction
Calgary Rocketry Club's Silent Spring Auction
Apr 18, 9:00 PM MDT
Marlborough Park, Calgary, AB T2A, Canada
More ways to support us
Membership
Calgary Rocketry Club Memberships 2025
Benefits of a Calgary Rocketry Membership:Exclusive Launch Access: Participate in thrilling high-power and model rocket launches across Alberta.Community Connections: Join a passionate group of rocket enthusiasts and hobbyists.Member Discounts: Enjoy savings on motors, supplies, and group orders.Insurance Coverage: Fly your rockets worry-free with comprehensive launch insurance.Event Participation: Be part of exciting competitions, drag races, and special events.Join Calgary Rocketry today and reach new heights!
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Calgary Rocketry Club Weekend Memberships 2025
Membership
Calgary Rocketry Club Weekend Memberships 2025
$10 – Guest Fliers (Model Rockets)(Includes a basic event-weekend membership to fly under club supervision.)
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Calgary Rocketry Club's Shop
Shop
Calgary Rocketry Club's Shop
View shop

Our website

https://www.calgaryrocketry.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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