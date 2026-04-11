Membership

Calgary Rocketry Club Memberships 2025

Benefits of a Calgary Rocketry Membership:Exclusive Launch Access: Participate in thrilling high-power and model rocket launches across Alberta.Community Connections: Join a passionate group of rocket enthusiasts and hobbyists.Member Discounts: Enjoy savings on motors, supplies, and group orders.Insurance Coverage: Fly your rockets worry-free with comprehensive launch insurance.Event Participation: Be part of exciting competitions, drag races, and special events.Join Calgary Rocketry today and reach new heights!