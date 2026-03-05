Canadian Mental Health Association York Region Branch
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Canadian Mental Health Association York Region Branch
Our mission
The Canadian Mental Health Association York Region Branch promotes mental health and wellness through community support, education, and advocacy, aiming to empower individuals and enhance mental health services in York Region.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Navigating Hope Gala
May 28, 5:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
Royal Venetian Mansion
Get your tickets
Event
Mental Health in Motion 2026
Sep 13, 9:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
535 Timothy St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 2C6, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Mental Health in Motion 2026: Sunday, September 13, 2026, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
$2,555 of $100,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Dragon Hearts Walk 2026
$1,795 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Matthew's Epic 15-Marathon Challenge
$1,085 of $2,500 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://cmha-yr.on.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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