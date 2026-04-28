As the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of Mental Health in Motion 2026, your
organization receives premium visibility, meaningful community alignment, and
exclusive engagement opportunities with participants and supporters.
- Prominent logo placement on all event materials (website, social media, posters, signage)
- Opportunity to deliver opening remarks
- Verbal recognition by the event MC
- Booth space for direct engagement
- Recognition on event participant e-blasts
- Featured in press release and media outreach
- Dedicated sponsor spotlight on social media (LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram) and post event thank you, reaching an audience of over 14,500 followers
- Reserved VIP tented area for your team
- Group photo with CMHA leadership
- Complimentary 1-hour Workplace Wellness Lunch & Learn for your staff
- Option to provide a raffle prize, silent auction item, or participant gift
- Recognition certificate from CMHA YRSS
As the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of Mental Health in Motion 2026, your
organization receives premium visibility, meaningful community alignment, and
exclusive engagement opportunities with participants and supporters.
- Prominent logo placement on all event materials (website, social media, posters, signage)
- Opportunity to deliver opening remarks
- Verbal recognition by the event MC
- Booth space for direct engagement
- Recognition on event participant e-blasts
- Featured in press release and media outreach
- Dedicated sponsor spotlight on social media (LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram) and post event thank you, reaching an audience of over 14,500 followers
- Reserved VIP tented area for your team
- Group photo with CMHA leadership
- Complimentary 1-hour Workplace Wellness Lunch & Learn for your staff
- Option to provide a raffle prize, silent auction item, or participant gift
- Recognition certificate from CMHA YRSS