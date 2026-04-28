Canadian Mental Health Association York Region Branch

Hosted by

Canadian Mental Health Association York Region Branch

About this event

Mental Health in Motion 2026

535 Timothy St

Newmarket, ON L3Y 2C6, Canada

Registration (required to participate)
Free

To reserve a “Steps for Stories: Memory Pathway” sign or sponsorship, please complete the event registration form and log back in to place an additional order.

Steps for Stories: Memory Pathway
$50

New this year, participants can dedicate a sign along the walk route to honour a loved one or share a message of hope. Steps for Stories will create a meaningful Memory Pathway for walkers to experience throughout the event.

Pathfinder Sponsor
$10,000

As the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of Mental Health in Motion 2026, your

organization receives premium visibility, meaningful community alignment, and

exclusive engagement opportunities with participants and supporters.

  • Prominent logo placement on all event materials (website, social media, posters, signage)
  • Opportunity to deliver opening remarks
  • Verbal recognition by the event MC
  • Booth space for direct engagement
  • Recognition on event participant e-blasts
  • Featured in press release and media outreach
  • Dedicated sponsor spotlight on social media (LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram) and post event thank you, reaching an audience of over 14,500 followers
  • Reserved VIP tented area for your team
  • Group photo with CMHA leadership
  • Complimentary 1-hour Workplace Wellness Lunch & Learn for your staff
  • Option to provide a raffle prize, silent auction item, or participant gift
  • Recognition certificate from CMHA YRSS
Trailblazer Sponsor
$5,000

Forging paths toward wellness.

  • Option for branded area at event (Registration or Start/Finish Line)
  • Opportunity to deliver opening remarks
  • Verbal recognition by the event MC
  • Booth space for direct engagement
  • Logo placement on event materials (website, social media, posters, signage)
  • Recognition on event participant e-blasts
  • Social media recognition reaching an audience of over 14,500 followers
  • Complimentary 1-hour Workplace Wellness Lunch & Learn for your staff
  • Option to provide a participant gift, raffle prize, or silent auction item
  • Option to form a branded corporate team
  • Recognition certificate from CMHA YRSS
Wellness Way Sponsor
$2,500

Supporting the journey to mental wellness.

  • Option for branded area at event (Photo Booth, Refreshment/Snack Station, Kids Zone)
  • Logo placement on event materials (website, social media, posters, signage)
  • Verbal recognition by the event MC
  • Social media recognition reaching an audience of over 14,500 followers
  • Recognition on event participant e-blasts
  • Option to provide a participant gift, raffle prize, or silent auction item
  • Option to form a branded corporate team
  • Recognition certificate from CMHA YRSS      
Hope Step Sponsor
$1,000

Every step brings hope.

  • Logo placement on event materials (website, social media, posters, signage)
  • Social media recognition reaching an audience of over 14,500 followers
  • Recognition on event participant e-blasts
  • Verbal recognition by the event MC
  • Option to provide a participant gift, raffle prize, or silent auction item
  • Option to form a branded corporate team
  • Recognition certificate from CMHA YRSS·       
Spark Sponsor
$500

Igniting hope with every step.

  • Logo placement on event materials (website, social media, posters, signage)
  • Social media recognition reaching an audience of over 14,500 followers
  • Recognition on event participant e-blasts
  • Verbal recognition by the event MC
  • Option to form a branded corporate team
  • Recognition certificate from CMHA YRSS      
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