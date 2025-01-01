Canadian PKU and Allied Disorders (CanPKU+)
Subscribe
Donate
Canadian PKU and Allied Disorders (CanPKU+)
Our mission
CanPKU+ supports individuals with HCU, MSUD, PKU, UCD and other allied disorders through Community, Advocacy, Research, Educattion and Support. Become a Member today - https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/tapplable-membershipfees
Events
Events
Event
Building Bridges - Bâtir des ponts
Jun 6, 9:45 - 4:45 PM EDT
1212 Rue Panet, Montréal, QC H2L 2Y7, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to the Advocacy Pillar
$0 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Donate to the Support and Community Pillar
$225 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Donate to the Research Pillar
$0 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.canpku.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by