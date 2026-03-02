Canadian PKU and Allied Disorders (CanPKU+)
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Canadian PKU and Allied Disorders (CanPKU+)

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Canadian PKU and Allied Disorders (CanPKU+)

About this event

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Building Bridges - Bâtir des ponts

1212 Rue Panet

Montréal, QC H2L 2Y7, Canada

Add a donation for Canadian PKU and Allied Disorders (CanPKU+)

$

Members
$50

This rate is per person and applies to individuals born on or before June 5, 2024.

To qualify for this rate, the registrant must hold a valid CanPKU+ individual or family membership.

If a valid membership is not held, the difference between this rate and the non-member rate will be charged.

Non Members
$150

This rate is per person and applies to individuals born on or before June 5, 2024.

This ticket is intended for participants who do not currently hold a CanPKU+ individual or family membership.

A CanPKU+ membership can save up to $50 per person on registration, which exceeds the cost of most memberships. If you hold a valid membership, you may be eligible for the member rate.

Infant - Toddler Ticket
$20

This ticket is for infants and toddlers under 2 years of age (born after June 5, 2024).

Proof of date of birth will be required at check-in to qualify for this rate.

This ticket price is the same for both CanPKU+ members and non-members.

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