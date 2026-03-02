Building Bridges - Bâtir des ponts

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About this event
$
This rate is per person and applies to individuals born on or before June 5, 2024.
To qualify for this rate, the registrant must hold a valid CanPKU+ individual or family membership.
If a valid membership is not held, the difference between this rate and the non-member rate will be charged.
This rate is per person and applies to individuals born on or before June 5, 2024.
This ticket is intended for participants who do not currently hold a CanPKU+ individual or family membership.
A CanPKU+ membership can save up to $50 per person on registration, which exceeds the cost of most memberships. If you hold a valid membership, you may be eligible for the member rate.
This ticket is for infants and toddlers under 2 years of age (born after June 5, 2024).
Proof of date of birth will be required at check-in to qualify for this rate.
This ticket price is the same for both CanPKU+ members and non-members.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!