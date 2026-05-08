Career Education Council Guelph Wellington Dufferin
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Career Education Council Guelph Wellington Dufferin
Our mission
The Career Education Council Guelph is a registered charity dedicated to providing youth with meaningful opportunities for experiential learning, career exploration, and skill development.
Past events
Past events
Event
Career Pathways Zone at Emergency Preparedness Day
May 8, 9:30 - 3:00 PM EDT
21 Imperial Rd S, Guelph, ON N1K 1X3, Canada
Event
Wellington North & Southgate Job Fair
Apr 15, 10:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
Wellington Height Secondary School 405 Sligo Road East Mount Forest ON N0G 2L2
Event
Youth Employment &. Volunteer Fair JFRCVI
Feb 18, 9:00 - 11:30 AM EST
21 Meyer Dr, Guelph, ON N1E 4H1, Canada
Event
Your Future/Your Choice 2025: Career, Education, & Community Resource Fair
Nov 12, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EST
289 College Ave W, Guelph, ON N1G, Canada
Event
Business & Education Breakfast Fundraiser
May 29, 9:30 - 11:30 AM EDT
Event
Career Pathways: Guelph-Wellington 2025
Apr 17, 9:30 - 2:30 PM EDT
700 Woodlawn Rd W, Guelph, ON N1K 1G4, Canada
Event
North Wellington Works! Job Fair 2025
Mar 27, 10:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
135 Cumberland St, Palmerston, ON N0G 2P0, Canada
Event
Youth Employment & Volunteer Fair JFRCVI
Feb 19, 9:00 - 11:45 AM EST
21 Meyer Dr, Guelph, ON N1E 4H1, Canada
Event
Career Education Council: Youth Force Guelph
May 31, 8:00 - 10:15 AM EDT
135 Ferguson St, Guelph, ON N1E 2Y9, Canada
Event
Guelph Works Epic Job Fair 2024: Job Seekers
May 8, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
50 Stone Rd W, Guelph, ON N1G 0A9, Canada
Event
Guelph Works Epic Job Fair 2024: Employers
May 8, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
50 Stone Rd W, Guelph, ON N1G 0A9, Canada
Event
Career Pathways Wellington: Explore Your Future in Wellington
Apr 23, 9:30 - 2:30 PM EDT
158 Domville St, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0, Canada
Event
Career Pathways Guelph 2024: Wellington Catholic DSB Sponsors and Exhibitors
Apr 18, 9:30 - 2:30 PM EDT
135 Ferguson St, Guelph, ON N1E 2Y7, Canada
Event
North Wellington Works 2024: Sponsors and Exhibitors
Apr 11, 10:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
Norwell District Secondary School - 135 Cumberland St, Palmerston ON
See more
Our website
https://careereducationcouncil.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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