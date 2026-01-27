Wellington North & Southgate Job Fair

About this event
Get your brand noticed with a premium booth, as well as your logo on day-of-event print materials.
Exhibitor: Get your brand noticed! Highlight current employment opportunities, as well as future careers.
A reduced fee for smaller businesses. We want every employer who wishes to participate to have the opportunity to join us!
Charity/NPO: Profile your programs, services, and volunteer opportunities.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!