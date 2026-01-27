Career Education Council Guelph Wellington Dufferin

Hosted by

Career Education Council Guelph Wellington Dufferin

About this event

Wellington North & Southgate Job Fair

Wellington Height Secondary School 405 Sligo Road East Mount Forest ON N0G 2L2

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Get your brand noticed with a premium booth, as well as your logo on day-of-event print materials.

Employer/Exhibitor (5+ employees)
$50

Exhibitor: Get your brand noticed! Highlight current employment opportunities, as well as future careers.

Employer/Exhibitor (1-4 employees)
$25

A reduced fee for smaller businesses. We want every employer who wishes to participate to have the opportunity to join us!

Charity/NPO
Free

Charity/NPO: Profile your programs, services, and volunteer opportunities.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!