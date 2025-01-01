Company 605 Dance Society

Our mission
Company 605 creates contemporary dance and performance works that bring people together through shared experiences of movement, sound, space, and storytelling. Rooted in collaboration and community, the company works across dance, theatre, film, and installation to create bold, experimental projects while supporting artists, building connections, and expanding how performance can be experienced and shared.
Our website
https://www.company605.ca/
Contact information
Company 605
104-336 East 1st Avenue
Vancouver, BC
Canada
V5T 4R6
Phone: +1 604 683 6552
Fax: +1 604 681 1431
General Inquiries:
[email protected]
Artistic Staff:
Lisa Mariko Gelley | Artistic Co-Director
[email protected]
Josh Martin | Artistic Co-Director
[email protected]