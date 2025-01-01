Company 605 Dance Society
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Company 605 Dance Society

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Company 605 Dance Society

Our mission

Company 605 creates contemporary dance and performance works that bring people together through shared experiences of movement, sound, space, and storytelling. Rooted in collaboration and community, the company works across dance, theatre, film, and installation to create bold, experimental projects while supporting artists, building connections, and expanding how performance can be experienced and shared.

Events
Events
SWEAT CRY
Event
SWEAT CRY
Jun 12, 6:00 - 11:30 PM PDT
1422 William St, Vancouver, BC V5L 2P7, Canada
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.company605.ca/

Contact information

Company 605
104-336 East 1st Avenue
Vancouver, BC
Canada
V5T 4R6

 

Phone: +1 604 683 6552
Fax: +1 604 681 1431

 

General Inquiries:
[email protected]

 

Artistic Staff:

Lisa Mariko Gelley | Artistic Co-Director
[email protected]

Josh Martin | Artistic Co-Director
[email protected]

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