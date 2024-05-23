Couples for Christ Canada
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Couples for Christ Canada
Our mission
We are Families in the Holy Spirit Renewing the Face of the Earth. A Private International Association of the Faithful of Pontifical Right.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
2026 Central Region Theme Weekend Retreat
May 22, 3:00 PM - May 23, 10:00 PM CST
123 Nelson Rd, Saskatoon, SK S7S 1H1, Canada
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Event
2026 Eastern Region Theme Weekend Retreat
May 30, 7:00 AM - May 31, 12:30 PM EDT
1280 Dundas St W, Oakville, ON L6M 4H9, Canada
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Event
2026 Atlantic Region Theme Weekend Retreat
Jun 27, 7:00 AM - Jun 28, 1:00 PM EDT
1385 Woodroffe Ave, Ottawa, ON K2G 1V8, Canada
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Event
2026 Singles for Christ "Made Complete" North American Conference
Aug 28, 5:00 PM - Aug 30, 2:00 PM MDT
3015 15 St NE #203, Calgary, AB T2E 7L8, Canada
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Event
2026 HOLD Canada National Conference
Sep 4, 8:00 AM - Sep 6, 12:00 PM EDT
600 Hwy 7, Richmond Hill, ON L4B 1B2, Canada
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Our website
https://couplesforchrist.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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