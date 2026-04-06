2026 Singles for Christ "Made Complete" North American Conference

About this event
Select this option if you are an SFC member that completed a Christian Life Program. Includes Food and Accommodations during the duration of the SFC True North Conference only (Aug 28-30).
Select this option if you have not yet attended a Christian Life Program. Includes Food and Accommodations during the duration of the SFC True North Conference only (Aug 28-30).
Includes Food and Accommodations during the duration of the SFC True North Conference only (Aug 28-30).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!