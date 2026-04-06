Couples for Christ Canada

Hosted by

Couples for Christ Canada

About this event

2026 Singles for Christ "Made Complete" North American Conference

3015 15 St NE #203

Calgary, AB T2E 7L8, Canada

Registration (per person) - For Young Adults (SFC member)
$300

Select this option if you are an SFC member that completed a Christian Life Program. Includes Food and Accommodations during the duration of the SFC True North Conference only (Aug 28-30).

Registration (per person) - For Young Adults (SFC+)
$300

Select this option if you have not yet attended a Christian Life Program. Includes Food and Accommodations during the duration of the SFC True North Conference only (Aug 28-30).

Registration (per person) - For Couple Coordinators
$270

Includes Food and Accommodations during the duration of the SFC True North Conference only (Aug 28-30).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!